FSU Baseball: Freshman class ranked seventh in the country by D1Baseball
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball begins the 2023 season in 32 days on February 17th against James Madison. Link Jarrett will have plenty of young talent to work with in his first season as the Seminoles' head coach. D1Baseball ranked FSU's freshman class No. 7 in their Top 25 Impact Freshman Classes countdown:
FSU football: 3 defensive backs Patrick Surtain Sr. hire could impact
FSU football will likely officially announce the hire of the new defensive secondary coach Patrick Surtain Sr. soon. Reports broke about a week ago that the Noles would make that transition once Surtain Sr.’s playoff run with the Miami Dolphins ended. Well, they lost to the Buffalo Bills Sunday,...
FSU 'still at the top' of 2024 DL Xavier Porter's list following Junior Day visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State held its first Junior Day of 2023 on Saturday as they hosted a group of talented 2024 and 2025 prospects on campus. Among the group was 2024 DL Xavier Porter. Porter comes from Tampa Catholic (Tampa, FL) and is ranked No. 397 in 247Sports 2024 composite rankings.
2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr. has FSU as his No. 1 school after Junior Day visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football held their first junior day of the year on Saturday. Many talented 2024 and 2025 prospects were in Tallahassee to check out the Seminoles' program. 2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr. was among the group. The Mandarin high school product was offered by the Seminoles on...
Five-star CB Charles Lester recaps FSU visit
TALLAHASSEE – Five-star cornerback prospect Charles Lester unofficially visited on Saturday for their Junior Day event. “It’s always great to be back on campus around all the coaches and these great people,” Lester said regarding his visit. “I always love coming back to Tallahassee, and it’s just a special time here.”
Florida State Cheerleaders Win National Championship, Golden Girls Among Top Three
Florida State’s coed cheerleading team won the UCA/UDA National Championship Sunday to cap a three-day competition held in Orlando, Fla. The Seminoles’ Golden Girls dance team finished third in the nation among Division 1A schools in the jazz competition. “I am beyond proud of all of my athletes,”...
Late Kick: Mike Norvell has earned an A- approval rating as head coach of the Florida State Seminole
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides his rating of Mike Norvell as the head coach of Florida State.
2025 Top-100 ATH from Louisiana visiting FSU on Sunday
After a Saturday that was captivated by the first of many busy Junior Days in the new year, Florida State will host another blue-chip prospect on Sunday as Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab athlete Keylan Moses will take another look at the Seminoles in Tallahassee. As a 2025 prospect, Moses...
Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine
The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida
Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
JAIL Report for January 13- January 15, 2023
Michael Gordon, 33, Jesup, Georgia: Violation of state probation: United States Marshals Service. Jason Baker, 44, Marianna, Florida: Resisting an officer without violence- court signed Marchman Act: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. January 14, 2023. James Carswell, 41, Graceville, Florida: Two counts of sexual battery by person in custodial authority,...
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
Sedan rollover crash, driver in serious condition
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman has serious injuries after a crash in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say early Thursday morning, a 21-year-old driver was traveling westbound in a sedan on State Road 2, approaching a left curve on the road. FHP says at some...
Quincy Police investigating death of a young child
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department confirmed it is working on an active death investigation at the Arbor Crest Apartments. Officials said the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for the death of a “young child.”. The child’s age and sex cannot be released, but Quincy...
