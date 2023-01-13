ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Five-star CB Charles Lester recaps FSU visit

TALLAHASSEE – Five-star cornerback prospect Charles Lester unofficially visited on Saturday for their Junior Day event. “It’s always great to be back on campus around all the coaches and these great people,” Lester said regarding his visit. “I always love coming back to Tallahassee, and it’s just a special time here.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

2025 Top-100 ATH from Louisiana visiting FSU on Sunday

After a Saturday that was captivated by the first of many busy Junior Days in the new year, Florida State will host another blue-chip prospect on Sunday as Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab athlete Keylan Moses will take another look at the Seminoles in Tallahassee. As a 2025 prospect, Moses...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine

The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida

Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
FLORIDA STATE
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 13- January 15, 2023

Michael Gordon, 33, Jesup, Georgia: Violation of state probation: United States Marshals Service. Jason Baker, 44, Marianna, Florida: Resisting an officer without violence- court signed Marchman Act: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. January 14, 2023. James Carswell, 41, Graceville, Florida: Two counts of sexual battery by person in custodial authority,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WCTV

SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Sedan rollover crash, driver in serious condition

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman has serious injuries after a crash in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say early Thursday morning, a 21-year-old driver was traveling westbound in a sedan on State Road 2, approaching a left curve on the road. FHP says at some...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Quincy Police investigating death of a young child

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department confirmed it is working on an active death investigation at the Arbor Crest Apartments. Officials said the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for the death of a “young child.”. The child’s age and sex cannot be released, but Quincy...
