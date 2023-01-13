ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
247Sports

FSU offers 2025 WR Samari Reed

Florida State offered Pompano Beach (Fla.) Monarch sophomore wide receiver Samari Reed on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver mentioned FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and director of high school relations Ryan Bartow when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins Florida Atlantic and Pitt in offer Reed over...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Top 5 2024 RB Taylor Tatum offered by Florida State

Florida State offered Longview (Texas) four-star junior running back Taylor Tatum on Wednesday. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back mentioned FSU running backs coach David Johnson, among others, when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. FSU joins a lengthy list of more than 30 offers from schools across the nation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023

TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview and a few select quotes follow:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Live updates: Texas A&M 23 Florida 12; HALFTIME

– Gators miss two additional shots at the rim in the closing seconds of the first half as TAMU takes a double-digit lead into halftime. Florida hit 2-of-26 field-goal attempts en route to scoring a season-low 12 points in the first half. – Castleton splits the free throws before Julius...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers top prospect in Louisiana for 2025

Florida State offered five-star sophomore running back Harlem Berry on Wednesday. The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal School product is the top prospect in Louisiana for the 2025 class. He mentioned FSU running backs coach and area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. Johnson checked up on him this week while making his way around Louisiana.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

