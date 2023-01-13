Read full article on original website
FSU offers 2025 WR Samari Reed
Florida State offered Pompano Beach (Fla.) Monarch sophomore wide receiver Samari Reed on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver mentioned FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and director of high school relations Ryan Bartow when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins Florida Atlantic and Pitt in offer Reed over...
Top 5 2024 RB Taylor Tatum offered by Florida State
Florida State offered Longview (Texas) four-star junior running back Taylor Tatum on Wednesday. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back mentioned FSU running backs coach David Johnson, among others, when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. FSU joins a lengthy list of more than 30 offers from schools across the nation.
RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023
TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview and a few select quotes follow:
FSU Baseball: Chase Fuller, No. 1 player in the 2027 class, commits to the Seminoles
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball picked up a massive win on the recruiting trail on Wednesday night. Chase Fuller, the No. 1 player in the 2027 recruiting class, committed to the Seminoles during an Instagram live interview with Perfect Game. Chase Fuller, the #1 player in the ‘27 class, commits...
Live updates: Texas A&M 23 Florida 12; HALFTIME
– Gators miss two additional shots at the rim in the closing seconds of the first half as TAMU takes a double-digit lead into halftime. Florida hit 2-of-26 field-goal attempts en route to scoring a season-low 12 points in the first half. – Castleton splits the free throws before Julius...
FSU offers top prospect in Louisiana for 2025
Florida State offered five-star sophomore running back Harlem Berry on Wednesday. The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal School product is the top prospect in Louisiana for the 2025 class. He mentioned FSU running backs coach and area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. Johnson checked up on him this week while making his way around Louisiana.
FSU officially announces the addition of Patrick Surtain as defensive backs coach
Florida State made the hiring of new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. (pronounced sir-TAN) official on Wednesday evening when head coach Mike Norvell announced the hiring via a school release. “It’s an honor to be joining the Florida State football family,” Surtain said via release. “When my NFL career...
