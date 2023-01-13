Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Conjures Up Its Directors and Supporting Cast
Even though WandaVision ended with her trapped in her TV character persona, it was a given that we’d eventually see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness again somewhere in the MCU. Busy as Hahn’s been recently with Glass Onion, she’ll have the spotlight all to herself with Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
Gizmodo
Chucky and Reginald the Vampire Get New Seasons from SyFy
You can’t keep a good serial killer doll down. NBCUniversal has renewed its slasher series Chucky for a third season due to come out later this fall. Created by original Child Play screenwriter Don Mancini, the show has been getting positive reviews since its debut in 2021, and we here at io9 said the second contained one of our favorite TV moments of 2022.
Gizmodo
Bryan Fuller Offers Intriguing News on Friday the 13th's Prequel Show
This weekend marks the first Friday the 13th of the year, and for horror fans, that meant looking back on the Friday the 13th franchise. The film rights are a bit of a mess, but that didn’t stop Peacock from announcing that it was working on a TV prequel series called Crystal Lake headed up by Bryan Fuller of Hannibal fame.
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Begins With a Table Setter Episode for the Ages
I love The Last of Us franchise. I’ve played all three games (which includes the DLC), been wholly engrossed by them, and that’s why I’m here to begin io9's recaps of the new HBO show. However, with a few exceptions, these recaps are going to be more focused on the show itself—a series of thoughts and observations based on how showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann chose to adapt that story for TV. Because let’s face it, the story has to work and be engaging for someone who doesn’t know anything about the games. Just like Game of Thrones had to work if you didn’t know about the books.
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What's Your Favorite Adult Animated Series?
TV-wise, the big debut of the week has been HBO Max’s Velma. Starring Mindy Kaling and billed as a more adult take on Cartoon Network’s eternal Scooby-Doo franchise, the show itself is...amazingly unremarkable, at least from the first two episodes currently out. Maybe it’ll grow into itself over time in future episodes or another hypothetical season, but at present, it’s just the least interesting result of someone uttering the phrase “adult animated Scooby-Doo show.”
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Gizmodo
Snowpiercer's Final Season Won't Air on TNT, Because Of Course Not
TNT’s Snowpiercer series has been steadily chugging along since 2020 and managed to secure a niche for itself across three seasons. If you were someone watching the show and waiting for its fourth and final season to air so you could finally see how things would wrap up, some bad news for you: the fourth season is done, production-wise, but it won’t be airing on TNT or anywhere else.
Gizmodo
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Dead End: Paranormal Park is closing its doors. Before the weekend started, creator Hamish Steele broke the news on Twitter, saying that Netflix opted not to renew the horror comedy (and occasionally musical) show for a third season. The end of the series comes following the news earlier in the week that Netflix had canceled the animated show Inside Job after one season.
Gizmodo
Hit Webcomic Lackadaisy Gets the Animated Treatment
If you’ve not been reading Tracy Butler’s webcomic Lackadaisy, you’ve been missing out. Don’t worry, though—not only do you have time to catch up, but Iron Circus Comics is bringing the comics to life with a 27-minute, animated short film that, frankly, looks incredible. Seriously,...
Jean Veloz, Famed Lindy Hop Dancer, Dies at 98
Jean Veloz, the innovative Lindy Hop dancer who dazzled in Swing Fever and other Hollywood musicals of the 1940s, has died. She was 98. Veloz died Sunday at her home in Los Angeles, her friend, agent and manager Rusty Frank told The Hollywood Reporter. Frank produced the 2010 documentary A Tribute to the Groovie Movie, which celebrated Veloz and her contribution to dance.More from The Hollywood ReporterC.J. Harris, Former 'American Idol' Contestant, Dies at 31Hector Ramirez, Cameraman With 20 Primetime Emmys, Dies at 78Brian Tufano, Cinematographer on 'Trainspotting,' 'Billy Elliot,' Dies at 83 “Jean innovated a style of swing dance that was...
Gizmodo
The CW's Gotham Knights TV Series Looks CW-y as Hell
When The Flash ends this season, the DC/CW universe as we’ve known it for more than a decade will be no more. But that doesn’t mean The CW is done with DC. Not when Gotham Knights—the TV series, and not Rocksteady’s recently released video game—is coming in March, and here’s a new, incredibly CW-ish trailer as proof.
Gizmodo
Darth Vader Gets Another Villainous Star Wars Anthology Comic
Darth Vader’s had his run of solo comic books over the years from a variety of creators. Some of them have been pretty good, some of them have been strange, but they’ve all gone a ways into showing what makes the drama queen formerly known as Anakin Skywalker utterly compelling after his fall. Vader’s cut a mean, imposing figure over the Star Wars universe for decades, and there’s nothing that Lucasfilm loves more than reminding us of that fact.
Gizmodo
Disney's Phineas & Ferb is Getting a Revival
There’ve been so many revivals of old (and older) shows or films these days that it’s not a matter of if, but when something from your childhood gets dragged out of the attic to become part of a streaming service’s new banner. (Assuming it doesn’t get canned mid-production, anyways). And the next show to get a revival is none other Disney Channel’s Phineas Ferb.
Gizmodo
RRR Stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr. Are Open to Making the Leap to Hollywood
If there’s one question audiences are asking after watching S.S. Rajamouli’s epic RRR, it’s: “Where can we see more of Ram Charan and NTR Jr.?” It seems inevitable that the Tollywood superstars will blow up on the Hollywood blockbuster scene with crossover success—think pop-star BTS level, but make it cinema.
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
Gizmodo
James Cameron's Already Setting Avatar 3 on Fire
If you’re wondering what the future holds for the planet of Pandora after Avatar: The Way of Water, you likely won’t have to wait another 13 years for the sequel. Now that the Avatar sequel is about to cross the $2 billion mark, director James Cameron seems happy to share what’s coming in what is tentatively titled The Seed Bearer.
Gizmodo
John Williams Isn't Retiring After All
He’s created the music of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and so much more. And yet, despite his previous thoughts to the contrary, the 90-years-young composer John Wiliams thinks he might have a few more songs in him. While Williams may have initially thought he would...
