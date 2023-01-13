ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Georgia takes its march up against struggling Ole Miss

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9amC_0kDtsvec00

Georgia looks for its sixth win in its past seven games when it visits slumping Ole Miss in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon at Oxford, Miss.

The Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1) are coming off a 58-50 win over Mississippi State on Wednesday, while the Rebels (8-8, 0-4) dropped their fifth straight game with an 82-73 loss at home to No. 21 Auburn on Tuesday.

Georgia, which has already doubled its win total from last season when it went 6-26, scored its final 14 points from the free-throw line to secure its first win in six meetings against Mississippi State.

“We really guarded at a high clip tonight,” Georgia first-year coach Mike White said. “We got some stops down the stretch when needed. … Mississippi State is very, very good. Every team in this league is. We take every one that we can get. This is a good win for us.”

Terry Roberts, who averages a team-best 15.7 points per game, scored a game-high 16 points. Justin Hill, who averages 7.2 points per game, finished with 12. Braelen Bridges, who averages 7.8 points per game, added 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe chipped in 10 points, but Kario Oquendo, the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.0 points per game, failed to score after going 0-for-3 from the field in 16 minutes.

Ole Miss led Auburn 35-34 at halftime before the Tigers opened the second half on a 17-6 run. The Rebels were outrebounded 38-28.

Matthew Murrell, who averages a team-high 15.3 points per game, scored a game-high 24 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists for Ole Miss.

Tye Fagan, who transferred to Ole Miss from Georgia prior to last season, added 13 points after failing to score in any of the previous four games. Jaemyn Brakefield, who averages 9.1 points per game, chipped in 12 points against Auburn.

Ole Miss is the only SEC team without a conference victory and has dropped 12 of its past 13 regular-season SEC games, with its only win in that stretch coming against Georgia last season.

“Offensively, I thought we played good enough. Our defense let us down,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We need to win a game. Everybody needs to win. It makes everything feel good. We just need to win and get that feeling.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dannis Jackson, Ole Miss transfer WR, announces commitment to SEC East team

Dennis Jackson has decided where he’ll continue his college career. The Ole Miss transfer wide receiver confirmed on Twitter that he’s headed to Missouri. Jackson took an official visit on Saturday morning to Missouri, according to Rivals.com. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Jackson was at Ole Miss for 3 seasons...
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
mississippiscoreboard.com

GERMANTOWN GIRLS, ALL-AMERICAN MADISON BOOKER, RALLY FOR COME-FROM-BEHIND WIN OVER MADISON CENTRAL, WIN FOR NINTH CONSECUTIVE TIME IN THE SERIES BETWEEN MADISON COUNTY RIVALS

MADISON – Madison Central has had the upper hand over Germantown in the majority of the sports between the two Madison County rivals, even after Germantown joined Madison Central in MHSAA Class 6A four years ago. But not in girls basketball. Germantown continued its domination of the series by...
MADISON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe’s Penny Bar

TLV News The Local Voice is a bimonthly entertainment guide and newspaper based in Oxford, Mississippi, covering and distributed in North Central Mississippi, including Oxford, Ole Miss, Taylor, Abbeville, Water Valley, Lafayette County, Yalobusha County, and parts of Panola County, Marshall County, and Tupelo . The Local Voice is distributed free to over 255 locations in North Mississippi and also available as a full color PDF download worldwide on the internet.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old

A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
JONESTOWN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
tippahnews.com

Tippah County Man shoots11-month old before committing suicide

Tippah County man shot his 11 month old child before committing suicide. Terrible situation and prayers urgently needed. Kevin Haygood of Chalybeate in Tippah County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his 11-month-old baby early Friday. The baby is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy

The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Michael Lee qualifies to run for County Sheriff

Photo: Joined by wife Mary Helen, mother Joane, and other family members, Michael Lee signed qualification papers to run for DeSoto County Sheriff. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) As expected, the long anticipated race for the Republican for DeSoto County Sheriff became official Thursday as current Supervisor Michael Lee signed his qualification papers...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy