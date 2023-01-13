ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to Myles Garrett

 3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett following his public outburst directed toward his teammate last week.

Clowney initially took issue with his role on the team and accused the Browns’ coaching staff of prioritizing Garrett’s individual success over winning games.

“You’re all trying to get (Garrett) into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games,” Clowney said at the time. “I don’t even think (Garrett) notices. I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault, and it’s B.S., and I don’t have time for it.”

Clowney, 29, told Cleveland.com it had become apparent the Browns have “their own guys, and I ain’t one of them, so it’s time for me to get my exit slip.”

The Browns didn’t have time for Clowney, downgrading him to out for the team’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For his part, Clowney said his comments were taken out of context and apologized to Garrett.

“As a son and a parent, I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, especially Myles Garrett and his family,” Clowney said, per ESPN. “My words in the locker room were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented. As a man, I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize, I will continue to learn and grow as I move forward.”

Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick, has signed a one-year deal each of the past four offseasons. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has never reached 10 sacks in a single season since entering the league with the Houston Texans in 2014.

–Field Level Media

