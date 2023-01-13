ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins to start QB Skylar Thompson vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins will start rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback in Sunday’s AFC wild-card game at Buffalo, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday.

Fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol. Teddy Bridgewater has a dislocated pinky on his throwing hand and will back up Thompson against the Bills.

Thompson, 25, completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in last Sunday’s 11-6 victory against the New York Jets.

For the season, the seventh-round draft pick completed 57.1 percent of his attempts for 534 yards, one TD and three interceptions in seven games (two starts).

No. 2 seed Buffalo (13-3) and Miami (9-8) split their AFC East meetings this season, with the Dolphins winning 21-19 at home in Week 3 and losing 32-29 in Orchard Park, N.Y., in Week 15.

McDaniel said the status of running back Raheem Mostert (broken finger) will be determined Friday afternoon.

Miami offensive linemen Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Kendall Lamm and Brandon Shell did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

