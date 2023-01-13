Dorian Film Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads Nominations From LGBTQ Entertainment Critics

The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA) unveiled on Tuesday its 2023 Dorian Award nominations, which recognize the best in mainstream and independent movies.

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with nine nominations, including for film of the year and LGBTQ film of the year. Focus Features’ Tár follows with seven noms, also for film of the year and LGBTQ film of the year. Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin and A24’s Aftersun received five nominations each, both earning film of the year nods.

The best director and best screenplay category features the same list of writer-director nominees: Daniels ( Everything Everywhere ), Todd Field ( Tár ), Martin McDonagh ( Banshees ), Sarah Polley ( Women Talking ) and Charlotte Wells ( Aftersun ).

The Dorians, which adopted gender-neutral acting categories last year, nominated 10 performers for the film performance of the year: Cate Blanchett, Tár ; Austin Butler, Elvis ; Viola Davis, The Woman King ; Danielle Deadwyler, Till ; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin ; Brendan Fraser, The Whale ; Mia Goth, Pearl ; Paul Mescal, Aftersun ; Jeremy Pope, The Inspection ; and Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Female performers nominated the supporting acting category. Nominees include Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ; Hong Chau, The Whale ; Jaime Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once ; Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness ; Nina Hoss, Tár ; Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once ; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin ; Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: Knives Out ; Keke Palmer, Nope ; and Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once .

Winners will be named February 23.

The full list of nominations is below.

Film of the Year

Aftersun (A24)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Fabelmans (Universal)

Tár (Focus Features)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Benediction (Roadside Attractions)

Bros (Universal)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Inspection (A24)

Tár (Focus Features)

Director(s) of the Year

Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Sarah Polley, Women Talking (United Artists)

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)

Screenplay of the Year

Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Sarah Polley, Women Talking (United Artists)

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)

Non-English Language Film of the Year

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix, Amusement Park)

Close (A24)

Decision to Leave (Mubi, CJ Entertainment)

EO (Sideshow, Janus Films)

RRR (DVV Entertainment, Sarigama Cinemas, Raftar Creations)

Unsung Film of the Year (to an exceptional movie worthy of greater attention)

Aftersun (A24)

After Yang (A24)

Benediction (Roadside Attractions)

The Eternal Daughter (A24)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Searchlight)

The Menu (Searchlight)

Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions, Vertical Entertainment)

Film Performance of the Year

Cate Blanchett, Tár (Focus Features)

Austin Butler, Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Viola Davis, The Woman King (Sony)

Danielle Deadwyler, Till (United Artists)

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (A24)

Mia Goth, Pearl (A24)

Paul Mescal, Aftersun (A24)

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection (A24)

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Supporting Film Performance of the Year

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney, Marvel)

Hong Chau, The Whale (A24)

Jaime Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

Nina Hoss, Tár (Focus Features)

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Keke Palmer, Nope (Universal)

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Documentary of the Year

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Fire of Love (Neon, National Geographic)

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

Moonage Daydream (Neon)

Navalny (Warner Bros.)

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Moonage Daydream (Neon)

Nelly & Nadine (Auto Images)

Sirens (Frameline)

Animated Film of the Year

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Marcel The Shell with Shoes On (A24)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks, Universal)

Turning Red (Disney, Pixar)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Film Music of the Year

Babylon – score by Justin Hurvitz (Paramount)

Elvis – score and music production by Elliott Wheeler; the music of Elvis Presley; various artists (Warner Bros.)

RRR – score by M.M. Keeravani (DVV Entertainment, Sarigama Cinemas, Raftar Creations)

Tár – score and curation by Hildur Guðnadóttir (Focus Features)

Women Talking – score by Hildur Guðnadóttir (United Artists)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century)

Babylon (Paramount)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Nope (Universal)

RRR (DVV Entertainment, Sarigama Cinemas, Raftar Creations)

Campiest Flick of the Year

Babylon (Paramount)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Pearl (A24)

RRR (DVV Entertainment, Sarigama Cinemas, Raftar Creations)

Rising Star Award

Austin Butler

Frankie Corio

Stephanie Hsu

Gabriel LaBelle

Jenna Ortega

Jeremy Pope

Wilde Artist Award (to a truly groundbreaking force in film, theater and/or television)

Cate Blanchett

Billy Eichner

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Michelle Yeoh

Timeless Award (to an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit; alternates yearly between male and female / non-binary honorees)

RuPaul Andre Charles

Nathan Lane

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Bill Nighy