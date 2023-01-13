ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana White's Lack of Punishment After Slapping Wife Is a Mistake

By Justin Barrasso
 3 days ago

What will happen when a UFC fighter makes the same error in judgement?

Editors' note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

Dana White spoke with assorted members of the media earlier this week, owning his mistake and admitting that the incident where he hit his wife on New Year’s Eve is something he will be forced to carry for the rest of his days.

White was accountable and apologetic, and even encouraged those defending him to understand that he was wrong. Given the circumstances, the press conference was handled extremely well.

With one exception. There were no consequences for White’s actions.

White addressed that, questioning how a suspension would absolve him of his actions.

“Me leaving hurts the company. Hurts my employees. Hurts the fighters. Doesn’t hurt me," White said. "Here’s my punishment: I have to walk around for however long I live, and this is how I’m labeled now. My other punishment is that I’m sure a lot of people—whether it be media, fighters, friends, acquaintances—who had respect for me might not have respect for me now. There’s a lot of things I have to deal with the rest of my life that’s way more of a punishment than, what, I take a 30-day or 60-day absence?”

Despite those comments, the decision not to suspend White is a mistake. This incident is not entirely dissimilar from San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer getting into a public altercation with his wife in 2019 that ended with her on the ground. Baer was suspended for three months by Major League Baseball. Perhaps it is foolish to insert morality into a discussion where money is king, but UFC parent company Endeavor would have made a loud statement by suspending White. Instead, the silence by Endeavor and ESPN, UFC’s broadcast partner, spoke volumes.

This mistake is on the people above White, and it is unfortunate because it is an unfair reflection on the company. The UFC is full of hard-working, high-class people—in the octagon, behind the scenes, and everywhere in between—and this decision not to suspend White is a poor look for everyone involved. Truthfully, the suspension may have been only nominal, but it still would have displayed that there are concrete consequences in place for wrong actions. It also sets a horrible precedent in the event that fighters or other company employees make an error in judgment. Is it one set of rules here, and another for everyone else?

The incident is no laughing matter, but squeezed into this situation existed an opportunity for something positive. Unfortunately, people above White opted for an alternative decision, one that involves attempting to move on as quickly as possible.

Bellator Announces Light World Grand Prix

Bellator made a major tournament announcement this week, sharing the details of an eight-man Lightweight World Grand Prix with a million-dollar prize.

The field is loaded. Reigning lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov puts his title—and undefeated streak—on the line throughout the tourney, beginning in March against Benson Henderson at Bellator 292. The same card will feature another tourney matchup pitting Tofiq Musayev against Alexander Shabliy.

The rest of the fighters include AJ McKee, who just signed a new contract extension with the company , former champ Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, Sidney Outlaw, and Mansour Barnaoui. This ends the possibility of a McKee–Patrício Pitbull trilogy bout, at least for the time being, but this should be a tournament full of captivating fights.

Pivotal Stretch Begins for ONE Championship

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced an upcoming Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

This will feature 16 of the globe’s best Muay Thai athletes competing for a million-dollar grand prize. It should help with ONE’s expansion into the United States, as Muay Thai represents such an integral piece of their brand.

The next few months are an important stretch for ONE. Tickets for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, which is the promotion’s debut in the U.S., go on sale next week, and it will be fascinating to see how much interest there is stateside.

The Pick ‘Em Section:

UFC Fight Night middleweight bout: Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Pick : Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Fight Night featherweight bout: Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Pick : Damon Jackson

UFC Fight Night middleweight bout: Roman Kopylov vs. Punahele Soriano

Pick : Punahele Soriano

UFC Fight Night women’s bantamweight bout: Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington

Pick : Ketlen Vieira

UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

Pick : Umar Nurmagomedov

2023 record: 0–0

2022 record: 149–83

Comments / 6

Captainsully
3d ago

Dana White is a poor example to his family, employees, fighters, public and his children. He is the leader of UFC… his fighters follow his lead… Chuck Liddell and how many others have been arrested for domestic violence? One fighter is a MURDERER… killed a loved one with his own hands. Your fighters deserve MORE than you Dana clearly are willing to offer them. Your are a disgrace and dangerous.

Reply(2)
3
