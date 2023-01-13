ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December, offering hard numbers for an unprecedented surge that was apparent in overcrowded hospitals and packed crematoriums, even as the government released little data about the status of the pandemic for weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy