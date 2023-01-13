ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
CBS LA

Snowy owl leaves Cypress nest after weeks of dazzling birdwatchers

The rare Snowy Owl gracing an Orange County neighborhood with its presence over the last month appears to have finally taken flight, leaving dozens of birdwatchers disappointed. Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less than 30,000 are believed to remain across the world. This rarity drew crowds of birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts alike since it was first spotted on Dec. 12."The other night when it took off, it was the best flyover and departure it had ever had," said Roy Rausch, an avid birdwatcher. "Maybe that's a sign that it was...
CYPRESS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy