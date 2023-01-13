Wendy's Stock Buyback, Dividend Boost, Reorganization Represent Consolation Prize To Shareholders, Analyst Says

Read full article on original website
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Rising Interest Rates Lead To Big Bank Profit Gains: Are There Hints Of Inbound Recession?
Investors waiting for another round of earnings were greeted by Friday’s reports from the nation’s biggest banks showing that profits rose across the sector, boosted by the Federal Reserve’s high-interest rate environment. Investors, however, may have been startled when banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM said...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $50M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $50,260,633 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x6f299e6511a7224c9e62875826ae3d386b0ad717. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt
The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Bullish Or Bearish On The SPY? These Direxion ETFs Offer 3X Leverage
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY closed 0.39% higher on Friday, recapturing the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) after struggling at the level intraday. Whether or not the market is about to experience another bull rally and negate the bear market, or whether Friday’s price action is just another bull trap, remains to be seen.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Rally, Dogecoin Down: Analyst Says Apex Coin Might 'Seek A Sweep' Of $21,600 Mark
Major coins remained buoyant on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.5% to $989.5 billion at 7:48 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Loopring (LRC) +5.1% $0.30. Quant (QNT) +5.5% $138.73. Frax Share (FXS) +6.9% $8.93. Why...
Earnings Preview For Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital SI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Gladstone Land Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Gladstone Land LAND. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.59 cents per share. On Thursday, Gladstone Land will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.59 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Tekla Healthcare Opps's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tekla Healthcare Opps THQ. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 11.25 cents per share. On Thursday, Tekla Healthcare Opps will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Cathie Wood Accelerates Tesla Buying This Week: Here's How Much Ark Invest Bought In 4 Days
Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock’s price-cut-induced sell-off on Friday did not deter Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest from continuing its buying spree. What Happened: Ark’s flagship exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK bought 168,989 shares of Tesla on Friday, valued at $20.68 million at the session’s closing price. The...
Bitcoin Consolidates After Massive Surge North: Here's What Might Happen Next
After coming close to tagging the 200-day simple moving average on Friday afternoon, Bitcoin BTC/USD flew through the area later during the 24-hour trading session, following Dogecoin and Ethereum, which Benzinga called out. After busting up through the bellwether indicator, Bitcoin surged over 9% higher over Friday night and Saturday...
Why Cathie Wood Says Tesla Can Afford To Drop Prices With Limited Margin Impact
Tesla Inc.'s TSLA recent price cuts stirred concerns about a huge margin impact that, in turn, is expected to hurt profitability. What Happened: With supply chain bottlenecks dissipating, Tesla can afford to cut prices in line with battery cost declines, said Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood. This will produce the desired effect of driving demand higher while limiting the impact on profitability, she added.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 11.45% to $0.62 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 296.3K shares, making up 219.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
Ryan Cohen Takes Stake In Alibaba — Nudges Board To Boost Share Buybacks By Another $20B: WSJ
Activist investor Ryan Cohen has reportedly acquired a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is privately nudging the company to hasten its share-repurchase program. Cohen and others built the stake during the second half of last year, reported the...
Anthony Scaramucci Invests In Former FTX US CEO's New Company: 'Go Forward. Don't Look Back'
Scaramucci said he would invest his money in the project to show his support for Harrison. Harrison has been looking for an investment for his crypto software company with a $100 million valuation. Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, who was among the featured speakers at Benzinga's Future Of Crypto event,...
BRDS DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Bird Global, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important January 17 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - BRDS
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bird Global, Inc. BRDS between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 17, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
