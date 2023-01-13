ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

keysweekly.com

GOV. DESANTIS ACTIVATES FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD TO SUPPORT MIGRANT INFLUX

On Jan. 6, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-03, activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement and other agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Urges Floridians to Protect Themselves Against Fraud During Financial Wellness Month

In recognition of January as Financial Wellness Month, last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis encouraged Floridians to know the warning signs of financial scams and is sharing tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. To learn more about fraud and scams, check out the Department of Financial Services’ “Guide to Outsmarting Scammers.”
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
hernandosun.com

Grants aimed at easing nurse shortage in Florida

In an attempt to relieve Florida’s shortage of nurses, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that nearly $80 million will be awarded to the state’s highest-performing post-secondary nursing education programs. The funding rewards are intended to be used as matching funds for scholarships, facility recruitment, equipment, and additional education support.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Florida cracks down on companies that hire illegal foreign nationals, won’t comply with E-Verify laws

(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is cracking down on companies that aren’t complying with E-verify laws in an attempt to ensure they aren’t hiring people who are in the country illegally, including the American National Red Cross. The state Department of Economic Opportunity sent letters to six companies putting them on notice that if they don’t reply by Monday, January 16, their business licenses will be suspended and they won’t be able to operate in Florida. ...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida tax deed surplus scheme leads to seven-year prison sentence

FLORIDA – A Florida man who reportedly posed as a representative from fake businesses has been sentenced for operating a nearly $800,000 tax deed surplus scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office has announced. According to the statement, Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution on Thursday secured a seven-year prison...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$300 TANF Program for Low-Income Families – Are You Eligible?

The Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program was created to assist low-income families in becoming self-sufficient. That’s why it’s sorely needed in Florida at a time when families across the United States are suffering more than ever.The four main goals of the TANF program are:. •Help...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida men sentenced for multi-million-dollar PPP fraud scheme

FLORIDA – Four Florida men have been sentenced to prison for their part in a conspiracy to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of loan proceeds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Toni Koraza

Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
FLORIDA STATE

