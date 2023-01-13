Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
GOV. DESANTIS ACTIVATES FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD TO SUPPORT MIGRANT INFLUX
On Jan. 6, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-03, activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement and other agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
Jimmy Patronis Urges Floridians to Protect Themselves Against Fraud During Financial Wellness Month
In recognition of January as Financial Wellness Month, last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis encouraged Floridians to know the warning signs of financial scams and is sharing tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. To learn more about fraud and scams, check out the Department of Financial Services’ “Guide to Outsmarting Scammers.”
hernandosun.com
DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
Florida real estate bombshell could destroy a lot of wallets
Will Florida's newly-passed condo reserves law help save lives or bring pain to homeowners' wallets? Market experts Joe Pinion and Mitch Roschelle weigh in.
floridapolitics.com
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
floridapolitics.com
‘All Florida corporations should be treated equally’: Carolina Amesty backs takeover of special Disney district
‘I believe this is the right move for my community and for Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to take control of a special district governing Walt Disney World has the support of a state Representative voters there elected in November. Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty said Florida is making the...
hernandosun.com
Grants aimed at easing nurse shortage in Florida
In an attempt to relieve Florida’s shortage of nurses, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that nearly $80 million will be awarded to the state’s highest-performing post-secondary nursing education programs. The funding rewards are intended to be used as matching funds for scholarships, facility recruitment, equipment, and additional education support.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Florida cracks down on companies that hire illegal foreign nationals, won’t comply with E-Verify laws
(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is cracking down on companies that aren’t complying with E-verify laws in an attempt to ensure they aren’t hiring people who are in the country illegally, including the American National Red Cross. The state Department of Economic Opportunity sent letters to six companies putting them on notice that if they don’t reply by Monday, January 16, their business licenses will be suspended and they won’t be able to operate in Florida. ...
niceville.com
Florida tax deed surplus scheme leads to seven-year prison sentence
FLORIDA – A Florida man who reportedly posed as a representative from fake businesses has been sentenced for operating a nearly $800,000 tax deed surplus scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office has announced. According to the statement, Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution on Thursday secured a seven-year prison...
floridabulldog.org
Seminole Tribe members are second-class citizens on their own reservations
In Florida, open government laws guarantee the public’s right to access and make copies of state laws, local ordinances, public agency budgets and many other government records – like the salaries of the governor and city and county leaders. In that regard, however, members of the Seminole Tribe...
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers
This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
proclaimerscv.com
$300 TANF Program for Low-Income Families – Are You Eligible?
The Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program was created to assist low-income families in becoming self-sufficient. That’s why it’s sorely needed in Florida at a time when families across the United States are suffering more than ever.The four main goals of the TANF program are:. •Help...
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
AOL Corp
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. According to Zillow, a typical Florida home...
niceville.com
Florida men sentenced for multi-million-dollar PPP fraud scheme
FLORIDA – Four Florida men have been sentenced to prison for their part in a conspiracy to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of loan proceeds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business...
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Places that are open or closed in South Florida for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
Martin Luther King Day also called MLK Day, King Day, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January. Here’s what will be open and closed in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties on Monday, January 16, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
Effort to regulate Florida pet cremation begins 2nd attempt in legislature
After a Florida family's chance to say final goodbyes to their deceased cat ended in a "catastrophic" failure from a pet crematorium, they've pushed for regulation to ensure it doesn't happen again.
