ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle

Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
Trusted Reviews

Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car

Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
Cult of Mac

Avoid spam calls and texts by adding a second number to your phone

The last few years have seen a huge rise in spam calls and texts, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck listening to strangers ask you about your car’s extended warranty forever. Adding another number to your phone can help you filter out the calls and texts you don’t want to answer.
R.A. Heim

Walmart accused of price gouging customers

Is Walmart price gouging its customers? A customer recently shared in a video that the cost of eggs has doubled since the fall with the price going from $10.56 to $20.22. So, is this one example of price gouging? Well, according to LegalDictionary.net, price gouging is a term that refers to the practice of raising the price of goods, services, or commodities, to an unreasonable or unfair level.
New York Post

Pipe-wielding Tesla driver smashes cars in California road-rage rampage

Wild footage has captured an enraged Tesla driver smashing cars on a California freeway with a metal pipe, in what appears to be the latest in a string of road-rage attacks involving the same suspect. The most recent incident took place around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the 2 Freeway in Glendale. In the video, a man in a green T-shirt, dark jeans and a black mask jumps out of his charcoal-colored Tesla with no license plates while brandishing a pipe, and begins pummeling the truck behind him. After several whacks, the road-rage maniac gets back in his car and...
GLENDALE, CA
Benzinga

'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
retailtouchpoints.com

Which Self-Checkout Solution Gives Customers the Best In-Store Shopping Experience?

Ever since the first introduction of self-checkout (SCO) counters in the late 1990s and early 2000s, their number has increased steadily, and so has the controversy surrounding them: Some people love them because they accelerate the shopping process. Others feel they have to do the work of cashiers only because retailers want to cut labor costs. Technical issues further fueled criticism of SCO counters, and they became the subject of anger and jokes.
Jalopnik

Customers Are Really Not Impressed With Kia Dealers

It would seem that Kia dealers have some work to do for the sake of the customers. A recent J.D. Power study shows that customers haven’t been enjoying the Kia dealer experience, which is kind of essential to selling cars. Those interactions and impressions have landed the Korean automaker dead last in customer satisfaction across all mass-market brands.
Ty D.

Walmart Introduces Major New Changes - Drone Delivery, Text to Shop, Store of the Future. What Should You Expect?

Walmart, the multinational retail corporation, has announced six new changes that will alter the shopping experience of its customers in the coming year. Some of these changes have already been implemented, such as the elimination of plastic or paper bags, the addition of anti-theft measures, and the debut of a store of the future in Ohio. The other changes include expansion of the beauty department, the introduction of text to shop feature, drone delivery, and the implementation of a store of the future prototype.
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
ZDNet

ADT is finally embracing DIY home security

Old habits die hard -- and 148-year-old habits are certain to; that's how long ADT has been around. And even though it wasn't a security company when it was founded in 1874 (it used to be American District Telegraph), it has been in the home security business in one way or another since around 1910.
salestechstar.com

Swiftly Systems, Inc. Digitally Enables 15,000 SMBs to Compete with E-Commerce and Retail Giants

Swiftly’s industry-leading retail media technology and solutions drive digital transformation and accelerate growth across thousands of food retailers and convenience stores. Swiftly, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced the release of its new, much-requested SMB platform. This launch democratizes access to...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy