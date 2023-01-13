Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
CNBC
Walmart strikes a deal with Salesforce to sell more of its tech to other retailers
Walmart wants to sell more of its own technology and services to other retailers. It has struck a deal with Salesforce so it can get in front of more potential customers. Walmart also wants to sell more of its customer insights, fulfillment services and digital advertising. The retail giant, known...
Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car
Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
Cult of Mac
Avoid spam calls and texts by adding a second number to your phone
The last few years have seen a huge rise in spam calls and texts, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck listening to strangers ask you about your car’s extended warranty forever. Adding another number to your phone can help you filter out the calls and texts you don’t want to answer.
Walmart accused of price gouging customers
Is Walmart price gouging its customers? A customer recently shared in a video that the cost of eggs has doubled since the fall with the price going from $10.56 to $20.22. So, is this one example of price gouging? Well, according to LegalDictionary.net, price gouging is a term that refers to the practice of raising the price of goods, services, or commodities, to an unreasonable or unfair level.
Carscoops
Mazda Driver With $57,000 In Unpaid Tolls Caught In New York During Sting Operation
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced this week that on Wednesday, January 11, it stopped a total of 21 persistent toll violators. In all, the authority said that the offenders’ violations amounted to more than $400,000 in unpaid tolls and fees. Among those who were stopped and...
Pipe-wielding Tesla driver smashes cars in California road-rage rampage
Wild footage has captured an enraged Tesla driver smashing cars on a California freeway with a metal pipe, in what appears to be the latest in a string of road-rage attacks involving the same suspect. The most recent incident took place around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the 2 Freeway in Glendale. In the video, a man in a green T-shirt, dark jeans and a black mask jumps out of his charcoal-colored Tesla with no license plates while brandishing a pipe, and begins pummeling the truck behind him. After several whacks, the road-rage maniac gets back in his car and...
Binance, Huobi Collaborate To Freeze, Recover $2.5M In Stolen Bitcoin From Harmony Bridge Exploit
Binance and Huobi successfully recover 124 BTC. Harmony offers $1M bounty for information on Horizon Bridge theft. Security teams at crypto exchanges Binance and Huobi worked together to freeze and recover 124 Bitcoin BTC/USD from hackers behind the Harmony bridge exploit, according to Binance's CEO. In a tweet, Binance CEO...
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
retailtouchpoints.com
Which Self-Checkout Solution Gives Customers the Best In-Store Shopping Experience?
Ever since the first introduction of self-checkout (SCO) counters in the late 1990s and early 2000s, their number has increased steadily, and so has the controversy surrounding them: Some people love them because they accelerate the shopping process. Others feel they have to do the work of cashiers only because retailers want to cut labor costs. Technical issues further fueled criticism of SCO counters, and they became the subject of anger and jokes.
Jalopnik
Customers Are Really Not Impressed With Kia Dealers
It would seem that Kia dealers have some work to do for the sake of the customers. A recent J.D. Power study shows that customers haven’t been enjoying the Kia dealer experience, which is kind of essential to selling cars. Those interactions and impressions have landed the Korean automaker dead last in customer satisfaction across all mass-market brands.
Walmart Introduces Major New Changes - Drone Delivery, Text to Shop, Store of the Future. What Should You Expect?
Walmart, the multinational retail corporation, has announced six new changes that will alter the shopping experience of its customers in the coming year. Some of these changes have already been implemented, such as the elimination of plastic or paper bags, the addition of anti-theft measures, and the debut of a store of the future in Ohio. The other changes include expansion of the beauty department, the introduction of text to shop feature, drone delivery, and the implementation of a store of the future prototype.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
ZDNet
ADT is finally embracing DIY home security
Old habits die hard -- and 148-year-old habits are certain to; that's how long ADT has been around. And even though it wasn't a security company when it was founded in 1874 (it used to be American District Telegraph), it has been in the home security business in one way or another since around 1910.
Former Powerhandz CEO Appointed Head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Program
When a Black woman is well-versed in a wealth of knowledge, the power will always be in her hands. Former Powerhandz CEO Danyel Surrency Jones is venturing toward new business endeavors as she maneuvers her knowledge of business and leadership strategies as the newly appointed head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator (BBA) program.
Benzinga
ProDentim Reviews (Fake Or Legit)- Critical Information Revealead What Customers are saying
--News Direct-- ProDentim is an advanced dietary formula for people with recurring dental and gum problems. According to the official website, it is a chewable tablet that is loaded with five prebiotic and probiotic strains, offering a microbial balance in the oral cavity. Not many people know that the human...
Ring Brings Back a Video Doorbell Fit For Apartments and Renters
Ring's latest doorbell is a reissue with a simple, quick installation.
salestechstar.com
Swiftly Systems, Inc. Digitally Enables 15,000 SMBs to Compete with E-Commerce and Retail Giants
Swiftly’s industry-leading retail media technology and solutions drive digital transformation and accelerate growth across thousands of food retailers and convenience stores. Swiftly, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced the release of its new, much-requested SMB platform. This launch democratizes access to...
The Irony Of A 'Virtual' Bus Tour With Carvana: Car Buyers Want 'Physical' Shopping Experiences Again
Carvana Co's CVNA mission to revolutionize the car-buying experience by taking it 100% online may have backfired. What Happened: Oppenheimer on hosted a virtual bus tour focused on the digital auto space in mid-December. The firm met with senior leadership members of Carvana in an attempt to uncover why the stock is spinning its wheels.
Benzinga
