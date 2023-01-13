Walmart, the multinational retail corporation, has announced six new changes that will alter the shopping experience of its customers in the coming year. Some of these changes have already been implemented, such as the elimination of plastic or paper bags, the addition of anti-theft measures, and the debut of a store of the future in Ohio. The other changes include expansion of the beauty department, the introduction of text to shop feature, drone delivery, and the implementation of a store of the future prototype.

