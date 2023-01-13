ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley Keough's Style Through the Years

By Joce Blake
Riley Keough has found a way to create her own lane in Hollywood. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley has worked tirelessly to have her own identity in Hollywood, which translates into her style.

Keough is often trying designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Chanel. Her style calls attention to interesting shapes, unconventional textures, and ultra-feminine silhouettes. As of late, she has teamed up with stylist Jamie Schneider-Mizrahi, who also curates effortless stylish getups for Adele, Ariana Grande and Suki Waterhouse.

See below Keough’s style evolution.

In 2006, Keough arrived at the Fragrance Foundation’s 34th annual FIFI Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom, showing off her modish little black dress . The maxi halter dress fell right above her ankles. making way for her metallic open-toe pumps that coupled seamlessly with her silver clutch and pendulous earrings.

Playing with the classic black-and-white palette, the actress selected an intricately structured dress by Louis Vuitton, designed with a tailored bodice and flared skirt. The flared skirt featured black lace layered atop the white silk fabric creating an eye-catching illusion. To add some edge, Keough threw on a pair of shiny leather ankle boots with a 3-inch heel. For accessories, she went for a classic black and white clutch with gold accents and matching gold earrings.

A24’s “Zola” star walked the Sundance Film Festival red carpet in a casual yet statement-making look. She stopped by the festival for the premier of her movie “The Discovery” wearing a “Make America Native Again” hat. She styled the hat with a navy wool long-line coat atop a mixed-color sweater and leggings. She strapped on a pair of white Fenty Puma by Rihanna Creepers for footwear.

Keough made an edgy arrival at the 2017 Met Gala at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. “The Girlfriend Experience” actress came dressed in a Louis Vuitton sequin dress designed with striking vertical red stripes down the entire dress and horizontal stripes on the arms. Best of all was the assortment of chains that draped from her chest to her shoulders. A classic pair of leather ankle boots on her feet brought the look to completion.

Following the 2020 Academy Awards, celebrities, including “The Girlfriend Experience” actress, celebrated at the Vanity Fair party. Keough slipped into a ‘70s-inspired dress from Louis Vuitton for the occasion. The patterned maxi dress featured a sensual cutout at the neckline accompanying the high, mock neck design. She coordinated her small black belt with dainty black rose earrings.

In 2021, Keough shimmered for the Museum of Modern Art’s Film Benefit in a sequin Chanel suit. The blazer featured a V-neckline and a black outline that ran across the entire top, including the pockets.  To add some balance, the pants’ hem was flared and included a black outline. She wore a matching glittering Chanel purse across her shoulders to tie in her silver strappy sandals.

The model tapped into a retro aesthetic for “The Terminal List” premiere in Los Angeles. As she often looks to the ‘70s for inspiration, it was no surprise that she dressed up in a sleek and shining design from Saint Laurent. The gold jersey lamine, high neckline, perfect cutouts, cinched waist and ruffled black flower created a memorable fashion moment. The actress wore head-to-toe YSL as her monogrammed clutch and knee-high velvet boots were also from the French luxury fashion house.

