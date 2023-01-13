ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Selma City Schools remote this week amid tornado’s aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools will have remote learning this week in the aftermath of a devasting tornado hitting the city four days ago. The district said this adjustment will allow for flexibility for all families. “On behalf of each board member and the superintendent’s office, we send...
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
FEMA offers help to Autauga, Dallas counties’ tornado victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA is offering help to Autauga and Dallas county homeowners and renters who were affected by the Jan. 12 severe weather, including by wind and tornado damage. FEMA released the following information for survivors:. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance...
Some Autauga County schools will be closed Tuesday

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Autauga County continues to cleanup after a massive EF-3 tornado, some schools will be closed Tuesday. The Autauga County School System said Billingsley School, Pine Level Elementary School, Marbury Middle School and Marbury High School will reopen Wednesday. Officials said faculty and staff at those schools should report to their respective schools at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
Autauga County reports deaths after Thursday storms

AUTAUGA COUNTY (WSFA) - Relief efforts are underway in areas across central Alabama, including in Autauga County where multiple deaths have been confirmed after tornadoes swept across the central part of the state Thursday. Shortly before 6 p.m., interim Autauga County Sheriff David Hill broke the news that six deaths...
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
Seven People Killed in Autauga County Tornado Are Identified

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the seven people killed when a tornado hit the Old Kingston area on Thursday. The National Weather Service says the tornado was at least an EF-3, with winds up to 150MPH. Storm surveys are continuing. The sheriff’s office says...
