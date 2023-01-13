Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
WSFA
Selma City Schools remote this week amid tornado’s aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools will have remote learning this week in the aftermath of a devasting tornado hitting the city four days ago. The district said this adjustment will allow for flexibility for all families. “On behalf of each board member and the superintendent’s office, we send...
Multiple agencies work to bring relief to Selma after deadly tornados wreak havoc
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple agencies across the state are working to bring relief to the many Alabamians who were impacted by Thursday’s deadly storms and tornados. The aftermath in Selma is devastating with some rescue crews calling the damage the worst they’ve ever seen. They say it will be a long road to recovery. […]
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
WSFA
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
WSFA
FEMA offers help to Autauga, Dallas counties’ tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA is offering help to Autauga and Dallas county homeowners and renters who were affected by the Jan. 12 severe weather, including by wind and tornado damage. FEMA released the following information for survivors:. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance...
WSFA
Some Autauga County schools will be closed Tuesday
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Autauga County continues to cleanup after a massive EF-3 tornado, some schools will be closed Tuesday. The Autauga County School System said Billingsley School, Pine Level Elementary School, Marbury Middle School and Marbury High School will reopen Wednesday. Officials said faculty and staff at those schools should report to their respective schools at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
WSFA
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
WSFA
Autauga County reports deaths after Thursday storms
AUTAUGA COUNTY (WSFA) - Relief efforts are underway in areas across central Alabama, including in Autauga County where multiple deaths have been confirmed after tornadoes swept across the central part of the state Thursday. Shortly before 6 p.m., interim Autauga County Sheriff David Hill broke the news that six deaths...
WSFA
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
As tornados hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. — (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors...
alabamanews.net
Deatsville Teenager Dies Ten Days after Wreck in Autauga County
A 17-year-old from Deatsville has died of injuries from a wreck. Alabama State Troopers say the teenager died in a hospital Friday after a wreck on Tuesday, January 3. The teen’s name has not been released. Investigators say the teen was driving a pickup truck that hit a street...
WSFA
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
alabamanews.net
Seven People Killed in Autauga County Tornado Are Identified
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the seven people killed when a tornado hit the Old Kingston area on Thursday. The National Weather Service says the tornado was at least an EF-3, with winds up to 150MPH. Storm surveys are continuing. The sheriff’s office says...
Comments / 0