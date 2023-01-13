Read full article on original website
China officially doubles its COVID death toll
China officially updated its COVID death toll numbers Saturday, linking nearly 60,000 deaths to COVID-19 since early December, the Associated Press reports, citing the country's top health leaders. Why it matters: These official numbers — which are likely smaller than the actual tally — doubles China's official COVID death toll...
First look: Yellen to meet with China's vice premier on way to Africa
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Switzerland on Wednesday to discuss the world economy, a short stop on her way to Africa for some soft diplomacy — and a hard sell on America's commitment to the continent. Why it matters: The first...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
msn.com
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Russian President Vladimir Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically wound up creating one by proxy through his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a former US Army general said. Putin, who first ascended to the presidency in 1999, has had a long-standing "fear" about a...
What's behind Tesla's drastic price cuts
A growing number of competitors are threatening Tesla's global EV dominance and putting it in an unfamiliar position — one of defense. Why it matters: That pressure, coupled with less favorable economic conditions, has prompted the company to cut prices drastically in an effort to spark new demand for its cars.
Sanctions fuel boom in illicit crypto activity
Illicit cryptocurrency activity hit an all-time high of $20.3 billion in 2022, according to initial estimates from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. By the numbers: The new record high is mostly due to the growing number of crypto-related entities that the U.S. government sanctioned in 2022, per the report. Transactions involving...
Polarization eats the developed world
Economic fear is creating record levels of polarization around the globe, particularly in developed nations with slow-growth economies, like Spain and Japan, according to Edelman's latest annual Trust Barometer survey. Why it matters: Polarization leads to instability, creating uncertainty for business. That puts more pressure on companies and corporate leaders...
What the migration rebound means for the labor market
There's a sharp rebound in the net number of people migrating to the United States, following back-to-back years of historically low levels that contributed to the nation's labor shortages. Details: Tucked in the Census Bureau population estimates — released late last year — was a huge jump in net international...
Companies still hungry for U.S. workers
Despite scary headlines about layoffs, most employers are still hungry for workers — underpinning a still-hot labor market. For evidence, look at the unemployment rate (above), which at 3.5% is near a historic low. Technically, if you include extra decimal places, the jobless rate hit 3.46% in December (hat...
UK condemns Iran over "barbaric" execution of dual citizen Alireza Akbari
The United Kingdom condemned Iran Saturday over the execution of Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian defense ministry official. Driving the news: "The execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari is a barbaric act that deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement. "Through this politically motivated act, the Iranian regime has once again shown its callous disregard for human life."
UN nuclear watchdog to establish "continuous presence" in Ukraine
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog agency is heading to Ukraine next week to establish a "continuous presence" at all of the country's nuclear power plants, according to a Friday news release. Driving the news: The International Atomic Energy Agency is ramping up its efforts in the region to...
WHO questions severity of XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant as U.S. cases rise
The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is still gaining ground within the United States, accounting for at least 43% of sequenced cases from the last week, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The big picture: The XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant — nicknamed the “Kraken” variant — is...
Biden's chief science officer, who oversaw COVID response, to retire
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday that David Kessler, the chief science officer overseeing the U.S.'s COVID response, is set to retire after serving as a key adviser to President Biden. Why it matters: Kessler served as head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal program aimed...
The symbolic end of Operation Warp Speed
The departure of COVID chief science officer David Kessler, announced Friday by the White House, marks the unofficial end of the "Operation Warp Speed" era and the extraordinary all-of-government response to the pandemic. Why it matters: The cross-agency effort the Trump and Biden administrations ran to speed up production and...
UN rebukes Afghan bank’s cash remarks as "misleading and unhelpful"
The United Nations issued a rebuke Saturday against Afghanistan’s Taliban-controlled central bank for remarks it made about cash entering the country for humanitarian work, calling the comments "misleading and unhelpful." Driving the news: Afghanistan's central bank had tweeted earlier Saturday that a package of $40 million of humanitarian aid...
Ukraine reeling from deadliest strike on civilian building in months
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the Dnipro, central Ukraine, over the weekend has risen to at least 40, including three children, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said in a post on Telegram on Monday morning. The latest: The emergency service said the...
Goldman's outlook for 2023 is "foggy"
After nearly three years of unprecedented economic and geopolitical shocks, experts are effectively throwing up their hands and admitting they don't know what's coming next. The latest: The probability of a recession in 2023 is between 45% and 55%, per the authors of a report from Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group released Friday morning.
Suspect in assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe charged
The suspect accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was formally charged with murder Friday, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested soon after Abe's death after he allegedly shot the former prime minister with a homemade gun last July. Yamagami underwent a mental...
At least 68 people killed in Nepal plane crash
A Nepal plane carrying 72 people crashed Sunday and killed at least 68 in the country's deadliest air disaster in over 30 years — as officials warned the chances of finding survivors was "nil," AFP reports. The latest: Search teams on Monday located the cockpit voice recorder and flight...
Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden's pick for FAA administrator
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday he will push to confirm President Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, Phillip Washington, after the agency suffered a mass outage to a crucial aviation system last week. Why it matters: The FAA has been without an administrator since March...
