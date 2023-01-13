Read full article on original website
Kaptain Robbie Knievel has passed away and Roanoke residents recall when he was in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Southwest Virginia Weather FolkloreCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Southwest Virginia Weather Folklore
Growing up in the Roanoke and Botetourt County areas of Southwest Virginia I heard a lot of folklore associated with the weather. When I was in elementary school my great-grandmother Florence told the neighborhood children that if the sun was shining while it rained the devil is beating his wife. There is no basis for this tale but it sure had a lot of children listening intently with their ears to the ground. We actually put our heads on the earth and tried to hear a fight. Even as an adult, I still hear people say of a sun shower that Satan must be giving his wife a whipping.
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 16,010 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,229,877.
New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023
There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here.
wfxrtv.com
Kitchen fire causes $10K in damages in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says a kitchen fire on Mountain Avenue SW. caused about $10,000 in damages on Monday, Jan. 16. Firefighters say they were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 200 block of Mountain Avenue SW. Crews say when they got to the home the fire was already out.
wfxrtv.com
Farm Veterinarian Shortage
A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look at the factors in Virginia causing the shortage. A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look at the factors in Virginia causing the shortage. WWE coming to the...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Rare Virginia postage stamp, rural hospitals in trouble
Hospitals in rural Virginia are facing an uncertain financial future. And, a 10-cent postage stamp made in Virginia is expected to sell for quite a bit more than that at auction in New York. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public...
Why is the price of wine going up? What Virginia vineyards are facing
Virginia ranks in the Top Ten nationally in wine production, and wine industry experts say the commonwealth's reputation as a wine producer is on the rise.
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WHSV
Girl Scouts add internet business to cookie season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Council of Girl Scouts can be found selling their famous cookies up and down the western part of the Commonwealth. The Girl Scouts have added a new learning aspect to cookie season. “Raspberry Rally you can only order it online right now,” Kelly,...
Roadside cedar in Virginia cut down, family hopes to plant new tree
VDOT crews cut down a popular roadside cedar tree that a family had decked out the last two Decembers in Christmas lights, ornaments and colorful garland to the delight of passing motorists.
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion
No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WHSV
Coldest lows on record, January 1912
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In our local history we have a couple of historic cold weather outbreaks. One of the coldest was early February 1899. The rival to that is January 1912. So how cold do you think it was?. The setup. The cold outbreak started with an Arctic front...
Mount Airy News
Gettin’ ready for the big snow?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
cardinalnews.org
Most widespread snowfall of season arrives Friday, but only for Southwest Virginia west of Interstate 77
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The bar is low, but our region’s most widespread snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season is expected Friday into early Saturday, though two-thirds or more of the Cardinal News coverage area probably won’t see a flake.
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Virginia?
Jacqueline Mars is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Virginia. She is one of the three primary shareholders of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest and most successful privately-held companies.
