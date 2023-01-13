ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Cheryl E Preston

Southwest Virginia Weather Folklore

Growing up in the Roanoke and Botetourt County areas of Southwest Virginia I heard a lot of folklore associated with the weather. When I was in elementary school my great-grandmother Florence told the neighborhood children that if the sun was shining while it rained the devil is beating his wife. There is no basis for this tale but it sure had a lot of children listening intently with their ears to the ground. We actually put our heads on the earth and tried to hear a fight. Even as an adult, I still hear people say of a sun shower that Satan must be giving his wife a whipping.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Kitchen fire causes $10K in damages in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says a kitchen fire on Mountain Avenue SW. caused about $10,000 in damages on Monday, Jan. 16. Firefighters say they were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 200 block of Mountain Avenue SW. Crews say when they got to the home the fire was already out.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Farm Veterinarian Shortage

A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look at the factors in Virginia causing the shortage. A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look at the factors in Virginia causing the shortage. WWE coming to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Girl Scouts add internet business to cookie season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Council of Girl Scouts can be found selling their famous cookies up and down the western part of the Commonwealth. The Girl Scouts have added a new learning aspect to cookie season. “Raspberry Rally you can only order it online right now,” Kelly,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

New monuments must mean more than memorialization

Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion

No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WHSV

Coldest lows on record, January 1912

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In our local history we have a couple of historic cold weather outbreaks. One of the coldest was early February 1899. The rival to that is January 1912. So how cold do you think it was?. The setup. The cold outbreak started with an Arctic front...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mount Airy News

Gettin' ready for the big snow?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
cardinalnews.org

Most widespread snowfall of season arrives Friday, but only for Southwest Virginia west of Interstate 77

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The bar is low, but our region’s most widespread snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season is expected Friday into early Saturday, though two-thirds or more of the Cardinal News coverage area probably won’t see a flake.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

'It's all set up to make you fail': Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE

