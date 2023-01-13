Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Hyundai Air & Sea Show Returns to Miami Beach on Memorial Day WeekendJudith MastersMiami Beach, FL
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
With demand soaring for heart transplants, Florida hospitals ramp up
With heart disease the No. 1 killer in the United States, heart transplants hit record highs in 2022. In Florida, demand has never been higher. Ten hospitals in the state perform heart transplants, each with their own criteria. As the year kicks off, more than 200 people are on the wait list, according to the Organ Procurement Transplantation Network. Some Floridians will not live long enough ...
Miami's 'Harlem of the South' tries to heal from highway scars with green spaces
Miami's Overtown neighborhood was once considered the "Harlem of the South" in the 1940s and 50s, but the interstate highway system split what was once a vibrant predominantly Black community. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on a new $53 million investment to create green spaces under the highway, an area that was overlooked for decades. Jan. 17, 2023.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
WSVN-TV
Driver dead after striking tree in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade happened outside of a popular franchise restaurant. Around 11 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of 122nd Avenue and Coral Way where they found a damaged car in a McDonald’s drive-thru, Wednesday. Officials said the...
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
WSVN-TV
Victim transported to hospital after hit-and-run incident in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A girl is in the hospital after being struck in the street. The victim was hit by a car on Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. The girl was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Center.
Florida man uses stapler in attempt to rob Publix
MIAMI, Fla. [WFLA] — A Florida man is behind bars after he tried to rob a Publix in Miami with a stapler. Patrick Abbott, 31, entered the Publix on Biscayne Boulevard, gave an employee a note stating he had a gun, and told her to put money in a bag.
Opinion: Miami is one step closer to the implosion of its crypto dreams
Miami was to have become the national capital of crypto-currency -- so much so that naming rights for its sports arena were sold to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried's now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. The partnership came to an unhappy end last week -- the latest shoe to drop amid ongoing revelations of his massive alleged fraud, writes journalist Jake Cline.
WSVN-TV
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami projected to be one of the hottest U.S. housing markets in 2023
Miami will be one of the nation’s hottest housing markets in 2023, according to a recent Zillow forecast. Zillow measured the 50 largest U.S. housing markets on price growth, inventory, jobs and demographics to determine its rankings. Miami ranked No. 8 on the hottest markets list and is one...
secretmiami.com
This Rooftop Restaurant With Unmatched Views Of Biscayne Bay Is Now Open In Coconut Grove
A breathtaking new rooftop restaurant with stunning views of Miami and Biscayne Bay has popped up in the heart of Coconut Grove! Aptly named Level 6, the 4,000-square-foot restaurant and lounge lives atop Lebanese restaurant, Amal (on the sixth floor, can’t you tell?). It’s the vision of INK Entertainment Group, the team behind Byblos, Sofia Design District and Amal Miami, of course.
floridapolitics.com
Housing, transit, public safety and resiliency: Miami-Dade Commissioners talk 2023 priorities
Florida Politics spoke with all 13 members of the Miami-Dade County Commission about which issues they plan to prioritize this year. After decades of glacial change from year to year, the 13-seat Miami-Dade County Commission is the freshest it’s been since its inception, with nearly half its members winning office for the first time in 2022.
WSVN-TV
26-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by boat in Virginia Key
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat crash has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened on the bay just off Virginia Key, next to the Rusty Pelican restaurant, Wednesday afternoon. According to Miami Fire Rescue, a 26-year-old man was operating a personal watercraft vehicle when he was...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
On Monday, head to the epicenter of Black Miami for the 46th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities committee, the event honors Dr. King's life and his dreams of unity, freedom, social and economic equality, and justice. Taking place in the heart of Liberty City, it's one the oldest and largest MLK celebrations, following the eight miles of sacred ground that Dr. King traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami. 11 a.m. Monday, along NW 54th Street between 10th and 32nd avenues, Miami; mlkparadeandfestivities.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
