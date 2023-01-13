ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Marvel Studios Releases New Promo for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to begin, and to get fans excited, Marvel Studios has released a new promo video showing what’s to come. The video comes from Marvel’s official Twitter account focused on India. It begins with an audio intro from “Loki’s” Miss Minutes, before launching into a recap of Phase 4’s films, including “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as well as Disney+ Original Series like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Moon Knight,” and “Ms. Marvel.”
WDW News Today

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Medallion Added to Disney California Adventure Entrance

A large Disney 100 Years of Wonder medallion has been erected above the entrance to Disney California Adventure. The medallion is right before the “Disney California Adventure” sign. It’s a large silver circle featuring the three fairies from “Sleeping Beauty.” Stars and diamonds are on the black frame...
WDW News Today

Details Announced for Disney 100 Cereals by Post Including Retro Collectors Tin

Post has announced details about their three Disney 100 Years of Wonder cereals, including limited edition cereal boxes, which are already arriving at grocery stores. First up is an open-edition fruity cereal featuring Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal pieces. The silvery box features various Disney characters, like Mickey, Elsa, Simba, Stitch, and Tiana. This one will be available as-is throughout the year.
Tyla

Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception

A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
ABERDEEN, MD
WDW News Today

Maharajah Jungle Trek Undergoes Refurbishment in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Ahead of its 25th anniversary in April, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting some love and care, including pressure washing at Maharajah Jungle Trek. The roof over the entrance sign looks dirty, though that may also just be the worn look of the area. We could see workers actively pressue...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom

As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland to Use Virtual Queue

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland will use a virtual queue when it finally opens on January 27, 2023. The attraction is opening as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It will be part of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which is fully reopening on March 8.
WDW News Today

Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy

Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...
WDW News Today

Get Your Photo on Custom Prop Bottle For Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 at Universal Studios Florida

Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom

To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown Sign Installed at Disneyland Ahead of Reopening

Hey there, hi there, ho there! We know you’re itching to get into Mickey’s Toontown once it reopens from its yearlong reimagining on March 8. While we have just under two months until the project is complete, we got our first peek at the new look with the updated Mickey’s Toontown sign hanging off the Disneyland Railroad bridge today! We first spotted it on TikTok, now we have a much closer look.
WDW News Today

Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom Yet to Open Today

Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom has yet to open today, January 18, 2023, just a few days before its permanent closure. Some Magic Kingdom guests have received a My Disney Experience notification stating the attraction is closed. It is also listed as temporarily closed in the tip board, but Lightning Lane is still available to book for later this afternoon.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: New Trailer Debuts for Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’

A new trailer has released for the third season of “The Mandalorian.” You can watch it below. The trailer debuted during Monday Night Football’s Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are back for another...

