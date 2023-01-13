Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Marvel Studios Releases New Promo for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to begin, and to get fans excited, Marvel Studios has released a new promo video showing what’s to come. The video comes from Marvel’s official Twitter account focused on India. It begins with an audio intro from “Loki’s” Miss Minutes, before launching into a recap of Phase 4’s films, including “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as well as Disney+ Original Series like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Moon Knight,” and “Ms. Marvel.”
WDW News Today
NEW The Haunted Mansion and Mickey Mouse Carousel Horse Pullback Toys Roll into Walt Disney World
Two new pullback toys at Walt Disney World celebrate the grim, grinning ghosts of The Haunted Mansion and the spinning ponies of Prince Charming Regal Carrousel. The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pullback Toy – $9.99. This pullback toys feature the hitchhiking ghosts, Phineas, Ezra, and Gus, taking a ride...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Cast Member Preview Dates Starting in February for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens on April 4 at the Magic Kingdom, but Cast Members will be among the first to ride. Dates for the Cast Member previews have been announced. Cast Member previews for TRON Lightcycle / Run will be between February 6 and March 3. Registration information...
WDW News Today
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Medallion Added to Disney California Adventure Entrance
A large Disney 100 Years of Wonder medallion has been erected above the entrance to Disney California Adventure. The medallion is right before the “Disney California Adventure” sign. It’s a large silver circle featuring the three fairies from “Sleeping Beauty.” Stars and diamonds are on the black frame...
WDW News Today
Details Announced for Disney 100 Cereals by Post Including Retro Collectors Tin
Post has announced details about their three Disney 100 Years of Wonder cereals, including limited edition cereal boxes, which are already arriving at grocery stores. First up is an open-edition fruity cereal featuring Mickey Mouse-shaped cereal pieces. The silvery box features various Disney characters, like Mickey, Elsa, Simba, Stitch, and Tiana. This one will be available as-is throughout the year.
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
WDW News Today
Lawsuit Alleges Disneyland Cast Members Laughed at Disabled Woman Before Fall That Led to Her Death
A lawsuit alleges that Disneyland Cast Members laughed at a disabled woman struggling to get out of a Jungle Cruise boat, just before she suffered a fall that ultimately led to her death, Orange County Register reports. Joanne Aguilar, a 66-year-old Ventura County woman, fell while getting out of a...
WDW News Today
Maharajah Jungle Trek Undergoes Refurbishment in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Ahead of its 25th anniversary in April, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting some love and care, including pressure washing at Maharajah Jungle Trek. The roof over the entrance sign looks dirty, though that may also just be the worn look of the area. We could see workers actively pressue...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom
As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
WDW News Today
Send a Message from Somewhere Beyond with The Haunted Mansion Stationery Set, NEW at Walt Disney World
Send a message from regions beyond with the Haunted Mansion stationery set, now available at Walt Disney World!. The kit includes twelve postcards with four designs in the set, a 50-page notepad, 50 envelopes, a set of four pencils, two pens, two sheets of faux wax seals, and an address label sticker roll. That is quite a bit for $24.99.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland to Use Virtual Queue
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland will use a virtual queue when it finally opens on January 27, 2023. The attraction is opening as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It will be part of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which is fully reopening on March 8.
WDW News Today
Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy
Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...
WDW News Today
Get Your Photo on Custom Prop Bottle For Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.
WDW News Today
Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom
To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
WDW News Today
New ‘Avatar’ Na’vi Glow Crystal Spear and Knife, Stacking Trays, and Long-Sleeved Shirt Arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
With “Avatar: The Way of Water” now in theaters, a new quartet of items straight from Pandora has landed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This Na’vi spear features mock crystal tips on both ends. It’s decorated to look like the crystal has been secured by being tied...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown Sign Installed at Disneyland Ahead of Reopening
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We know you’re itching to get into Mickey’s Toontown once it reopens from its yearlong reimagining on March 8. While we have just under two months until the project is complete, we got our first peek at the new look with the updated Mickey’s Toontown sign hanging off the Disneyland Railroad bridge today! We first spotted it on TikTok, now we have a much closer look.
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom Yet to Open Today
Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom has yet to open today, January 18, 2023, just a few days before its permanent closure. Some Magic Kingdom guests have received a My Disney Experience notification stating the attraction is closed. It is also listed as temporarily closed in the tip board, but Lightning Lane is still available to book for later this afternoon.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Sweet & Sour Churro Pulls Into Cozy Cone Motel at Disney California Adventure
Looking for a treat that’s both sweet and has a kick to it? That’s the promise of the new Sweet & Sour Churro we found at Cone 1 of the Cozy Cone Motel in Disney California Adventure. The big question is of course — does it hold to that promise? Well let’s have a taste together!
WDW News Today
VIDEO: New Trailer Debuts for Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’
A new trailer has released for the third season of “The Mandalorian.” You can watch it below. The trailer debuted during Monday Night Football’s Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are back for another...
‘Bridgerton’: Newton the Corgi Would Bark Over Scenes Until He Was Fed Sausage
'Bridgerton' season two had an unexpected four-legged star in Newton the corgi, played by a canine actor named Austin, who would bark over scenes until he was fed sausage.
Comments / 0