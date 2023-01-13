Nina Dobrev Explores Antarctica in Vagabond Combat Boots With Shaun White & Zoey Deutch

Nina Dobrev shared a slideshow of images from her Antarctica vacation on Instagram today. The actress traveled to the ice-covered continent with her boyfriend, Shaun White, and actress Zoey Deutch . The caption on the post cheekily read, “ just the tip of the iceberg.”

Despite the cold, Dobrev looked relatively warm in a black and white hooded jacket. The cozy outerwear was worn overtop what appeared to be a white long-sleeve tee tucked into matching white and black trousers seemingly made of breezy but heat-wicking nylon fabric. The “Fam” star sported a warm black beanie and shield sunglasses.

On her feet, Dobrev stepped into sturdy tan combat boots by Vagabond. The utilitarian style featured calf-high uppers in a sleek lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber soles with reliable non-slip tread. The suede shoes stopped just above her ankles and added an edge to “The Vampire Diaries actress’ outfit while remaining comfortable for longtime wear.

Dobrev’s shoe style often skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

