ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Biden administration warns House GOP about debt ceiling deadlines

The U.S. government will reach its debt limit on Jan. 19 and initiate so-called "extraordinary measures" to avoid default, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a letter Friday. Why it matters: House Republicans are interested in using debt ceiling negotiations to cut spending, but Yellen said...
Axios

Schumer: Unlike Trump, Biden handled discovery of classified documents "correctly"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told CNN Friday morning that President Biden has properly handled the discovery of classified documents at his home and private office. Driving the news: “I think President Biden has handled this correctly,” he told CNN. “He’s fully cooperated with the prosecutors. When the documents...
Axios

GOP-led House Judiciary Committee to probe DOJ activity on Biden docs

The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation related to President Biden's handling of classified documents, the committee's Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote in a letter Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland. The big picture: While the special counsel probe into Biden's handling of docs is still early,...
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

Ex-White House adviser says Biden admin making "big mistake" with docs case

Former White House adviser David Gergen said President Biden's handling of classified documents may create an unexpected political fallout for the administration. Driving the news: Gergen said to host Anderson Cooper on CNN’s AC360 Friday that the situation is a "very, very big deal," perhaps "not legally but politically."
Axios

House GOP seizes on Biden docs as new attack line

The classified documents found at President Biden's former office and his Delaware home have provided fresh fodder for Republicans who have vowed to unleash a torrent of investigations into the president. The big picture: Republicans have pledged to use their subpoena power to launch investigations into Biden, with some probes...
Axios

Dems ask GOP leaders to cooperate with George Santos probes

Two House Democrats from New York on Sunday issued a call to Republican leaders to cooperate fully with investigations into Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) amid reporting that certain GOP leaders were at least partially aware of Santos' litany of falsehoods. Driving the news: Santos has become a political flashpoint —...
Axios

Comer: House won't investigate Trump classified docs despite Biden probe

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which he chairs, will not investigate former President Trump over his handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The refusal comes despite the House Oversight Committee announcing plans last week to...
Axios

The GOP's 2024 freeze

Questions about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' political resilience — and fears of going toe-to-toe with former President Trump — have all but frozen the 2024 Republican field, delaying most of the leading prospects' timelines for entering the race. Why it matters: Despite dominating polling among Republicans looking for...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Gaetz says Santos should go through House ethics process, not be shunned

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced calls to resign from a swath of Republicans, should "go through the congressional ethics process” but not be shunned during it, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Driving the news: The furor surrounding Santos comes after...
Axios

Younger voters declare independence

Younger U.S. voters are rejecting both parties and going independent. Why it matters: It's a rebellion against this age of extreme partisanship. Just one-third of baby boomers said they were independent in Gallup polling before the midterms — compared to 52% for both millennials and Gen Z. The big...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy