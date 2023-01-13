Read full article on original website
H.C.S.O. Investigates Vape Incident at LHS, Three Sent to Hospital
Three Lexington High School students were sent to the Henderson County Community Hospital for observation after possibly inhaling what is believed to be “Delta 9” vape, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Police Department are investigating the incident, which...
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
Suspect in Jackson motel murder captured in Louisiana
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a local motel murder has been captured in Louisiana. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of 31-year-old Charles Wilson, who was wanted for murder in Jackson. A press release states on October 31, 2022, the Jackson Police Department responded to the Rodeway...
Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant to be held in March
JACKSON, Tenn. – A national competition is returning to the Hub City. Jackson plans to host the Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant from March 8 through March 11. Contestants from over 40 states will make their way to the city. Last year’s pageant was also held in Jackson, where Ellie Schmidt, who is from the state of Washington, took home the crown.
Sheriff: Missing TN woman, ex-husband believed to be dead
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The search is still on for a missing mother of two from Haywood County and the man suspected in her disappearance, but the county sheriff believes the couple is no longer alive. Search crews have been actively looking for Britney Watson and her ex-husband Kevin for several days. On Tuesday, search […]
Search continues for missing woman, ex-husband
UPDATE (1/18/22): Sheriff Billy Garrett confirms an arrest warrant for Kevin Watson will be issued Wednesday for first degree murder. Sheriff Garrett says the search has been postponed until Thursday due to weather, and they may organize a large search party including volunteers if the two are not found. HAYWOOD...
Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three high school students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen with Delta-9. The incident happened at Lexington High School in Henderson County. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says three of the four students who used the vape pens were heavily impaired. Deputies...
Lee Edward Cole
Funeral service for Lee Edward Cole, age 82, will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Lower Salem Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Lower Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Cole died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Forest Cove Nursing and Rehab. Visitation will be Friday,...
New yoga business opens in West Tennessee
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A new business officially opened Tuesday in a local town. Main Fit Yoga held its grand opening and ribbon cutting in Humboldt with refreshments and door prizes. The new business will offer classes for every experience level. Main Fit Yoga will hold a beginners class each...
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody
Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested. TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken …. Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, a man facing charges...
Ms. Louise Berry Swift
Services for Ms. Louise Berry Swift, age 67 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the New Spring Hill Baptist Church in Trenton, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Mt. Pilgrim C.M.E. Church Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday, from 12...
Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
Mr. M.C. Rayner
Services for Mr. M.C. Rayner, age 91 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the East Jackson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Rayner, you can visit...
1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
Law Enforcement Warns of Counterfeit Money
Local law enforcement agencies are warning residents check their money to avoid counterfeits. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department receive reports of counterfeit bills from time to time. “I have even seen a counterfeit one-dollar bill,” Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton said. One way...
Mrs. Dixie Polk
Services for Mrs. Dixie Polk, age 73 of Pinson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, 10:00 A.M., at the Miracle Revival Tabernacle Church in Gibson, Tennessee. The interment will be at 1:30 P.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. If you like to...
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/17/23 – 1/18/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/18/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Chili cook-off to be hosted in Jackson Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals can enjoy a hot meal perfect for the “chilly” weather later this week. The East Madison County Community Center is preparing to host their annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday. The yearly event serves as fundraiser for the community center and features a competition...
