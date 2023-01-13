JACKSON, Tenn. – A national competition is returning to the Hub City. Jackson plans to host the Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant from March 8 through March 11. Contestants from over 40 states will make their way to the city. Last year’s pageant was also held in Jackson, where Ellie Schmidt, who is from the state of Washington, took home the crown.

JACKSON, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO