Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Bleacher Report
Michael Vick Urges Lamar Jackson to Play Through Knee Injury: 'Put a Brace on It'
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury, which has kept him out since he exited a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Fans were fine with Jackson sitting out in hopes of having him...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Bleacher Report
Colts HC Rumors: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Giants' Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale Eyed
The Indianapolis Colts are entering the race to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, but they are also considering New York Giants coordinators Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale for their vacant head coach role. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Colts formally requested to interview Ryan, who has also...
Bleacher Report
Bills Fans Sweating Super Bowl Hopes After Josh Allen's Shaky Play vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's playoff game, although a shaky performance from the quarterback leaves question marks about the team going forward. Buffalo entered as a heavy favorite, yet barely survived thanks to some costly mistakes by Dolphins rookie...
Bleacher Report
Mike McDaniel: I'd 'Be a Fool' Not to Embrace Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins 2023 Starter
Tua Tagovailoa missed Sunday's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills and suffered multiple concussions this season, but Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is looking forward to the quarterback being back under center in 2023. McDaniel told reporters he would "jump on the opportunity" for Tagovailoa to be the team's...
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Backs Lamar Jackson, Says Knee Injury Changed Career Trajectory
Few people in football history would know better what it is like to play with a knee injury as a mobile quarterback than Robert Griffin III, and the former Washington quarterback and current ESPN commentator backed Lamar Jackson sitting out Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Griffin shared a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Updated Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Wild Card
The 2023 edition of the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend got off to a rousing start with an NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco, arguably the league's hottest team coming into the postseason, actually got off to a slow start. The Seahawks matched the 49ers blow for blow in the first half and actually carried a one-point lead into the break.
Bleacher Report
C.J. Stroud Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Ohio State Star Tops B/R Scouts' QB Rankings
In a move that will surely be welcome news for teams looking to find their next franchise quarterback, Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Monday. This comes as anything but a surprise, as Stroud was seen as a potential top pick throughout the college...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec: It Takes Refs 4 Years 'to Become Truly Competent' Due to Complicated Rules
When you're an NFL referee, there may be no substitute for experience. One NFL team executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that an official needs multiple years under his or her belt before finding a comfort zone. "It takes four years to become truly competent, based on the complicated nature...
Bleacher Report
Joey Bosa Rips Refs After Chargers' Loss to Jaguars: 'Sick of Those F--king People'
Joey Bosa is not a fan of referees. The Los Angles Chargers' edge-rusher went off on the officials following Saturday's 31-30 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, clearly upset with what he felt were a number of missed calls:. Sports Central LA @SportsCentralLA. "I need to be more accountable...
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Brock Purdy Will Remain Starter If Jimmy Garoppolo Returns from Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have their eyes set on a deep postseason run this year, and they reportedly will not shake up their quarterback room any time soon. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Saturday that veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo is still working his way back from a broken foot, but the 49ers will stick with rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy even if Garoppolo becomes available.
Bleacher Report
Jordan Addison Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; USC Star Ranked No. 2 WR By B/R Scouting
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced Monday. "To all my Pitt boys and my West coast men thank you for making this journey memorable forever... See you on Sundays," Addison wrote on Instagram. Addison had an...
Bleacher Report
How the NFL's Top Potential Cap Casualties Could Affect 2023 Free Agency
While the NFL is still in the midst of its Super Wild Card Weekend, more than two-thirds of the league is now out of the playoffs, meaning a lot of fanbases are thinking about next year. And next year could involve some very high-profile players starting for new teams. The...
Bleacher Report
Trevor Lawrence Stuns Twitter by Rallying Jaguars from 27-0 Deficit to Beat Chargers
Trevor Lawrence's first NFL postseason game was full of ups and downs, but a miraculous second-half comeback powered the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. After ending the regular season on a high note with five straight wins, there were high expectations for...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Discusses His Bengals Future: 'My Plan is to Be Here My Whole Career'
Joe Burrow has the Cincinnati Bengals back in the playoffs for the second straight season, and he hopes to continue leading the franchise into the postseason and beyond for many years to come. In an interview with Maria Taylor of NBC, Burrow said (3:12 mark):. "My plan is to be...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Says Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'Wants to Exercise Power over Players'
There were few bigger stories in the NFL over the weekend than Lamar Jackson's unavailability for Sunday's wild-card loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the theories floating around is that Jackson, heading into unrestricted free agency, chose not to risk further injury by playing, which would have limited his leverage in contract talks. It was a storyline that John Harbaugh and the Ravens could have shot down, but that never really happened.
Bleacher Report
Daniel Jones Touted as 'Criminally Underrated' After Leading Giants' Upset Of Vikings
The New York Giants are playoff winners for the first time since their Super Bowl victory capped off the 2011 campaign. New York defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game at U.S. Bank Stadium behind a brilliant showing from the backfield combination of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Comments / 0