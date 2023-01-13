ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Mike McDaniel: I'd 'Be a Fool' Not to Embrace Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins 2023 Starter

Tua Tagovailoa missed Sunday's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills and suffered multiple concussions this season, but Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is looking forward to the quarterback being back under center in 2023. McDaniel told reporters he would "jump on the opportunity" for Tagovailoa to be the team's...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Updated Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Wild Card

The 2023 edition of the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend got off to a rousing start with an NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco, arguably the league's hottest team coming into the postseason, actually got off to a slow start. The Seahawks matched the 49ers blow for blow in the first half and actually carried a one-point lead into the break.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec: It Takes Refs 4 Years 'to Become Truly Competent' Due to Complicated Rules

When you're an NFL referee, there may be no substitute for experience. One NFL team executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that an official needs multiple years under his or her belt before finding a comfort zone. "It takes four years to become truly competent, based on the complicated nature...
Bleacher Report

49ers Rumors: Brock Purdy Will Remain Starter If Jimmy Garoppolo Returns from Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have their eyes set on a deep postseason run this year, and they reportedly will not shake up their quarterback room any time soon. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Saturday that veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo is still working his way back from a broken foot, but the 49ers will stick with rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy even if Garoppolo becomes available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec Says Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'Wants to Exercise Power over Players'

There were few bigger stories in the NFL over the weekend than Lamar Jackson's unavailability for Sunday's wild-card loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the theories floating around is that Jackson, heading into unrestricted free agency, chose not to risk further injury by playing, which would have limited his leverage in contract talks. It was a storyline that John Harbaugh and the Ravens could have shot down, but that never really happened.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy