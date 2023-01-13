Read full article on original website
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Putin Will Step Down In 2023, War In Ukraine Could End: Former Speechwriter Predicts
Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely nominate his successor in 2023 and stay out of the 2024 elections, Abbas Gallyamov, his former speechwriter told the “Khodorkovsky Live” YouTube channel, Daily Mail reported. What happened: Putin will look to relinquish power to a technocrat successor, who can negotiate with...
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Putin Denies Having 'Gone Mad' Over Ukraine War: 'We Realize What Nuclear Weapons Are'
Vladimir Putin in December said that Russia has an "advanced and modern" form of nuclear weapons than any other nation, but he is not planning to use them for the Ukraine war. What Happened: The Russian President, in a televised meeting, told loyalists that the war in Kyiv, set to enter its tenth month at the time, may not end sometime yet, Reuters reported.
EXCLUSIVE: To Counter Putin, Xi Jinping, Expert Says US Needs To Position 'Hypersonic Weaponry' On World Stage
An expert has warned that the U.S. needs to position its "hypersonic weaponry" on the world stage as tensions with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping mount. What Happened: China and Russia have been positioning their hypersonic missiles on the global level. But they remain inferior to the capabilities of NATO and the U.S., Alp Sevimlisoy, an internationally published geopolitical strategist and a fellow at the American think tank Atlantic Council, told Benzinga in an exclusive chat.
US, NATO Waging 'Proxy War' Against Putin, Says Croatian President: 'What Am I Supposed To Be, A Slave Of America?'
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic accused the U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, of waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. What Happened: Milanovic, on Sunday, at a press conference in Vukovar, said he sees no point in Western sanctions against Moscow as Russia continues its assault on Kyiv.
Tesla 'Not Doing Enough' To Improve Working Conditions, Says Largest German Union
Tesla Inc TSLA is facing allegations from the largest union in Germany over staff working conditions. What Happened: The Elon Musk-led automaker’s workers are in regular contact with IG Metall, a metalworkers’ union in Germany. The union said that a growing number of workers at Tesla have reported longer working hours with little free time, reported Reuters.
Putin's Government To Launch Gold-Backed Stablecoin With Iran: Report
The Central Bank of Iran is reportedly collaborating with the Russian administration to jointly launch a new stablecoin that is backed by gold. What Happened: As reported by the Russian news outlet Vedomosti, Iran is collaborating with Russia to produce a "token of the Persian Gulf region" that would be used as a payment system in international commerce.
Putin's Nightmare: Russians Researching Double Think, Where 'War Is Peace, Freedom Is Slavery'
George Orwell’s “1984” topped the bestseller list in Russia in 2022, during a year plagued by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the National Post. The dystopian novel, published in 1949, is a cautionary tale centered around the idea of how truths and facts...
Russian Convicts Get Pulled Into Putin's Ukraine War With Ultimatum: 'If You Decide It's Not For You, We Execute You'
A Russian mercenary group associated with President Vladimir Putin is asking prisoners to fight on Ukraine's battlefront as Moscow suffers heavy setbacks. What Happened: Wagner Group, a Russian private military company linked to atrocities in different parts of the world, is chasing over 1,500 convicted felons to join Russia's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, according to a senior anonymous U.S. official.
Putin's 'Low Noise,' 'High Maneuverability' Nuclear Warheads For Poseidon Super Torpedo Are Reportedly Ready
Amid Russia's unprecedented war in Ukraine, the state-owned media has reported that President Vladimir Putin's "low noise," "high maneuverability," and "practically indestructible" nuclear warheads are ready. What Happened: Russian state-owned TASS, on Monday, citing an unidentified defense source, reported that Moscow's first nuclear warheads for the Poseidon super torpedoes are...
Brazil's Ex-Justice Minister Arrested For Alleged Coup Attempt, Former Pres Bolsonaro To Be Investigated
Brazilian authorities are wasting no time carrying out recently-inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s vow to rein in security forces and collaborators accused of playing a role in the Jan. 8 attack on the Presidential Palace, Congress and Supreme Court. And they’re starting from the top.
Russian Propagandist Shares 2019 Video Of Zelenskyy Smiling At Putin's Speech In Paris
Hours after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 198 people, including Russian propagandist and Ukrainian collaborators, Russian state-owned TV news presenter Pavel Zarubin shared a video from the 2019 Normandy Four summit. What Happened: Zarubin, a staunch supporter of Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, shared a video of Zelenskyy...
