Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Putin Denies Having 'Gone Mad' Over Ukraine War: 'We Realize What Nuclear Weapons Are'

Vladimir Putin in December said that Russia has an "advanced and modern" form of nuclear weapons than any other nation, but he is not planning to use them for the Ukraine war. What Happened: The Russian President, in a televised meeting, told loyalists that the war in Kyiv, set to enter its tenth month at the time, may not end sometime yet, Reuters reported.
EXCLUSIVE: To Counter Putin, Xi Jinping, Expert Says US Needs To Position 'Hypersonic Weaponry' On World Stage

An expert has warned that the U.S. needs to position its "hypersonic weaponry" on the world stage as tensions with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping mount. What Happened: China and Russia have been positioning their hypersonic missiles on the global level. But they remain inferior to the capabilities of NATO and the U.S., Alp Sevimlisoy, an internationally published geopolitical strategist and a fellow at the American think tank Atlantic Council, told Benzinga in an exclusive chat.
Tesla 'Not Doing Enough' To Improve Working Conditions, Says Largest German Union

Tesla Inc TSLA is facing allegations from the largest union in Germany over staff working conditions. What Happened: The Elon Musk-led automaker’s workers are in regular contact with IG Metall, a metalworkers’ union in Germany. The union said that a growing number of workers at Tesla have reported longer working hours with little free time, reported Reuters.
Putin's Government To Launch Gold-Backed Stablecoin With Iran: Report

The Central Bank of Iran is reportedly collaborating with the Russian administration to jointly launch a new stablecoin that is backed by gold. What Happened: As reported by the Russian news outlet Vedomosti, Iran is collaborating with Russia to produce a "token of the Persian Gulf region" that would be used as a payment system in international commerce.
Russian Convicts Get Pulled Into Putin's Ukraine War With Ultimatum: 'If You Decide It's Not For You, We Execute You'

A Russian mercenary group associated with President Vladimir Putin is asking prisoners to fight on Ukraine's battlefront as Moscow suffers heavy setbacks. What Happened: Wagner Group, a Russian private military company linked to atrocities in different parts of the world, is chasing over 1,500 convicted felons to join Russia's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, according to a senior anonymous U.S. official.
Putin's 'Low Noise,' 'High Maneuverability' Nuclear Warheads For Poseidon Super Torpedo Are Reportedly Ready

Amid Russia's unprecedented war in Ukraine, the state-owned media has reported that President Vladimir Putin's "low noise," "high maneuverability," and "practically indestructible" nuclear warheads are ready. What Happened: Russian state-owned TASS, on Monday, citing an unidentified defense source, reported that Moscow's first nuclear warheads for the Poseidon super torpedoes are...
Russian Propagandist Shares 2019 Video Of Zelenskyy Smiling At Putin's Speech In Paris

Hours after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 198 people, including Russian propagandist and Ukrainian collaborators, Russian state-owned TV news presenter Pavel Zarubin shared a video from the 2019 Normandy Four summit. What Happened: Zarubin, a staunch supporter of Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, shared a video of Zelenskyy...
