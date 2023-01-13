ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
sciencealert.com

Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.

If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Futurism

A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
CNET

'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Vice

China Says It May Have Solved a Mystery on the Moon’s Surface

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists may have solved a longstanding puzzle about the origins of a mysterious element on the Moon with the help of lunar samples that were returned to Earth by a Chinese mission in 2020, reports a new study.
iheart.com

NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars

NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.

Comments / 0

Community Policy