NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
sciencealert.com
Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.
If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
NASA chief says China could claim the moon as its own territory if it beats the US to the lunar surface
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Politico that Chinese military aggression in the South China Sea indicated what might happen on the moon.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
20 jaw-dropping images from NASA's powerful new James Webb Space Telescope
Images from NASA's impressive James Webb Space Telescope are changing the way we see the universe — and this is just year one.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Elon Musk Warns Against a Popular Stimulant
The billionaire influencer is not a fan of a particular pharmaceutical.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Watch How Close Chinese Fighter Jet Flies To U.S. Air Force Plane
Despite the danger, the U.S. "will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace," vowed America's Indo-Pacific Joint Force in a statment.
China Says It May Have Solved a Mystery on the Moon’s Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists may have solved a longstanding puzzle about the origins of a mysterious element on the Moon with the help of lunar samples that were returned to Earth by a Chinese mission in 2020, reports a new study.
How A British Submarine Spent Hours Under A Russian Aircraft Carrier
Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/via authorA Cold War British nuclear sub sneaked into a Soviet naval exercise and took closeup underwater pictures of Russia’s new aircraft carrier.
Blood Falls gushes red water from Antarctica's ice. It took scientists 106 years to figure out what causes its color.
The falls were first discovered in 1911. It took a century for scientists to pin down the origin of its fiery hue.
‘Wings like cracked eggshells’: Richard Branson faces turbulence over safety of space flights
In a desert basin in New Mexico, Richard Branson hopes history will be made later this year with the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flights to the edge of space, with tickets costing about $450,000 (£370,000) each. It is an ambitious schedule to launch the “world’s first...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Storm Alert: X-Class Solar Flare Could Hit Earth with Power Equivalent to Billion Hydrogen Bombs
A solar storm alert has been issued by astronomers after a massive explosion occurred on the far side of the Sun last week, releasing an X-class solar flare with a reported power similar to billion hydrogen bombs. The approaching space weather event could result in a geomagnetic storm and radio...
iheart.com
NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars
NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
