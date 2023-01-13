Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
Police searching for suspects in two separate, unrelated shootings that happened minutes apart
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two men to the hospital early Monday morning and are still looking for the supects in both incidents. These two incidents happened just minutes apart on different sides of town. The first one was on the...
KTSA
Victim, witnesses provide conflicting stories in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two people involved in the shooting of a teenager on the West side. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur at around 2 P.M. Sunday. That’s where they found the 18 year old victim with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
San Antonio birria-based food truck to open first restaurant
The food truck will stay too.
Guess the rent of this one-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Stone Oak
The listing claims its a 'great deal.'
Dollar General's $5 store pOpshelf is headed to The Rim in San Antonio
Another pOpshelf is opening in San Antonio soon!
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or Alone
San Antonio, Texas is home to many haunted houses, each with its own eerie story. From haunted hotels to abandoned houses, the city is a paranormal lover's paradise. Here are the five most haunted houses in San Antonio that are sure to give you chills.
WATCH: Puro San Antonio flea market is party central year-round
We're here for a good time after all.
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez. The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.
14 San Antonio shops making fresh cold-pressed juices daily
Juice never tasted so good.
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day San Antonio 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day San Antonio 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
Gunfire heard moments after 5 cars crashed on northwest side, according to witnesses
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of...
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and child were hospitalized in a crash after a driver ran a red light and fled the scene, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Loop 1604 East. Police said a driver in a Camaro...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 16, 2023
For four days and in five shows, watch this classic musical right here in San Antonio!. Set in the East Village in New York City, this heartwarming story follows a group of bohemians that fall in love, and find their voice, and live for today. Where: Carlos Alvarez Studio Center...
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
KTSA
Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
KSAT 12
Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police. Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was...
KTSA
Clifton Bolner, founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Spices, dies at 94
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — His products have filled kitchen cabinets and pantries in the San Antonio area for generations. Clifton J. Bolner, the Founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Products has passed away. Bolner, who was raised on San Antonio’s South side started Bolner’s Fiesta Spices in 1955....
‘We are preaching safety’ : San Antonio sees a spike in structure fires
SAN ANTONIO — The city is experiencing a spike in structure fires. In 2023, more than a dozen large fires have damaged homes, apartments and businesses. One person was critically injured in a fire, and a firefighter was hurt in a separate incident. With cooler nights this week, officials...
KSAT 12
Neighbor alerts family to fire at West Side home, no one injured
SAN ANTONIO – A family escaped a fire at their West Side home after they were alerted by a neighbor. The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Ellison Drive, not far from Marbach Road. San Antonio firefighters said a neighbor woke them...
