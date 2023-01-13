ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McCullough Art Returns for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts With New Disney Parks Paintings

McCullough Art is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, with a booth featuring their Disney-inspired work located near the Refreshment Outpost. The kiosk has previously offered art featuring classic Disney characters and beloved Walt Disney World attractions, including the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and EPCOT’s own World Showcase. Each piece has been known to contain a number of hidden Mickeys.
WonderGround Gallery Hosts Disney Artists With Modern Disney Film-Based Pieces & Reimagined Attraction Posters at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

For the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, The Odyssey is home to WonderGround Gallery, which features a rotating selection of 22 Disney Fine Artists. Disney Fine Artist Sharlene Tulasoa is a freelance illustrator and muralist with a number of pieces on display at the Wonderground Gallery. Tulasoa channels...
France Pavilion Hosts Disney Artists With EPCOT, Haunted Mansion, and More Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun! Guests can get their magical art fix at the Disney Gallery Artists booth between the France and Morocco Pavilions. Fourteen Disney Artists are displaying their new works of art at this location, while 22 more renowned Disney Artists are stationed near the Odyssey.
Joe Ledbetter Debuts with Disney Vinyl Figures at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

One of the artists making their EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debut in 2023 is Joe Ledbetter, who brings his uniquely-styled vinyl figures to the Canada Pavilion. January marks the release of Ledbetter’s color vinyl series, which shows Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy in a variety of poses. They’re colored in a style reminiscent of the Disney Channel shorts and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, though Minnie wears a blue polka-dotted dress instead of a red one.
Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom

To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
Name Works Brings Customized Art Once Again to the Germany Pavilion for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Looking for a piece of personalized art at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts? Check out Name Works, which has returned to the Germany Pavilion. The booth offers customized pieces, featuring unique art inside a name that makes for a personal piece. It’s a one-of-a-kind gift for any occasion. (Editor’s note: While Disney spells “Nameworks” as one word, the artists use “Name Works,” and we have followed their styling.)
REVIEW: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Adds Four New Frost Beverages for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has created four specialty beverages for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. There are four different types of “frosts” that can be purchased around the various locations, with the base of each drink being a blend of lemonade and frozen lemon ice, and then mixed with different flavorings and topped with matching popping boba pearls.

