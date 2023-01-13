Read full article on original website
Simone Amaduzzi Photography Offers Snapshots of Nature at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The beauty of nature is celebrated at Simone Amaduzzi Photography, located near the Canada Pavilion during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. This year marks Amaduzzi’s seventh appearance at the festival, having been a speaker from 2017-2019, and having a dedicated booth since 2020. Amaduzzi is known for...
View Art from Tim Rogerson, Armando Hevia, and More at Promenade Fine Art for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, and as the name might suggest, there’s art all over the park! Guests looking to pick up some Disney-inspired art of their own can find offerings at the newly-renamed Promenade Fine Art. Promenade Fine Art. The kiosk, previously known...
Acme Archives Brings Even More ‘Star Wars’ Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
For a look at a galaxy far, far away during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, head to Acme Archives!. There are multiple booths, located near the Canada Pavilion and Refreshment Port. This marks a relocation for the kiosk, as last year, it could be found near the...
McCullough Art Returns for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts With New Disney Parks Paintings
McCullough Art is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, with a booth featuring their Disney-inspired work located near the Refreshment Outpost. The kiosk has previously offered art featuring classic Disney characters and beloved Walt Disney World attractions, including the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and EPCOT’s own World Showcase. Each piece has been known to contain a number of hidden Mickeys.
Thomas Kinkade Studios Returns with Disney 100 Art and Detailed Landscapes for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Thomas Kinkade Studios is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with two booths, one near the Germany Pavilion and another at the Italy Pavilion. The studio continues the work of the late Kinkade, who passed away in 2012, painting gorgeous landscapes of locales both real and imagined, including the Disney Parks.
REVIEW: Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina Debuts Breakfast Empanada and Coffee at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts began yesterday and we loved Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina. To our surprise and delight, the “Encanto”-themed food studio debuted a special breakfast menu this morning featuring a breakfast empanada and coffee. Breakfast is available until 10:30 a.m. each morning.
REVIEW: New Cocktail Debuts at Connections Eatery for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Connections Eatery has decided to get in on the fun happening around the park, and for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, there is a new drink available! The cocktail is named from Dusk ‘Til Dawn, and with a name like that, we’re intrigued and ready to taste!
Former Disney Background Artist William Silvers Returns to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Disney animation lovers have a haven at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with the return of former Disney artist William Silvers‘ booth at the Germany Pavilion. William Silvers Art Inc. Silvers served as a background artist on a number of Walt Disney Animation Studios films, including...
WonderGround Gallery Hosts Disney Artists With Modern Disney Film-Based Pieces & Reimagined Attraction Posters at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
For the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, The Odyssey is home to WonderGround Gallery, which features a rotating selection of 22 Disney Fine Artists. Disney Fine Artist Sharlene Tulasoa is a freelance illustrator and muralist with a number of pieces on display at the Wonderground Gallery. Tulasoa channels...
France Pavilion Hosts Disney Artists With EPCOT, Haunted Mansion, and More Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun! Guests can get their magical art fix at the Disney Gallery Artists booth between the France and Morocco Pavilions. Fourteen Disney Artists are displaying their new works of art at this location, while 22 more renowned Disney Artists are stationed near the Odyssey.
Paola Gracey Booth Moves to Italy Pavilion for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts finds a new location for Paola Gracey’s booth, as it’s been relocated to the Italy Pavilion. Last year, her kiosk was located near the Mexico Pavilion. Her name isn’t on the booth, just a “festival market” sign, but you’ll be able to spot her work.
Joe Ledbetter Debuts with Disney Vinyl Figures at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the artists making their EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debut in 2023 is Joe Ledbetter, who brings his uniquely-styled vinyl figures to the Canada Pavilion. January marks the release of Ledbetter’s color vinyl series, which shows Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy in a variety of poses. They’re colored in a style reminiscent of the Disney Channel shorts and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, though Minnie wears a blue polka-dotted dress instead of a red one.
Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom
To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
Name Works Brings Customized Art Once Again to the Germany Pavilion for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Looking for a piece of personalized art at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts? Check out Name Works, which has returned to the Germany Pavilion. The booth offers customized pieces, featuring unique art inside a name that makes for a personal piece. It’s a one-of-a-kind gift for any occasion. (Editor’s note: While Disney spells “Nameworks” as one word, the artists use “Name Works,” and we have followed their styling.)
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Animal Kingdom & Disney Springs 1/8/23 (New MagicBand+ Designs, Sunrise Cupcake, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Ear Headband, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It’s a beautiful day and we are looking forward to spending the day here. We will be doing some shopping and trying some snacks. We also plan on stopping by Disney Springs later to see if there is anything new we can find. Adventure is out there!
REVIEW: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Adds Four New Frost Beverages for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has created four specialty beverages for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. There are four different types of “frosts” that can be purchased around the various locations, with the base of each drink being a blend of lemonade and frozen lemon ice, and then mixed with different flavorings and topped with matching popping boba pearls.
Disney Fine Art by Collectors Editions Sets Up Shop at the Mexico Pavilion During the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
A trio of artists has set up shop near the Mexico Pavilion during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts as part of the Disney Fine Art by Collectors Editions booths. Disney Fine Arts by Collectors Editions. There are three booths, two on the promenade and one closer to...
New ‘Garden Goodness’ and ‘Fruity Finds’ Mike, Angel, and Mystery Munchlings at Walt Disney World
The new “Garden Goodness” and “Fruity Finds” Disney Munchlings collections have started to arrive at Walt Disney World. We found a large avocado breakfast bagel Mike Wazowski, a large açaí bowl Angel, and two mystery packs in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. There’s a...
Planters Removed From Around Aladar and DINOSAUR Fountains in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The rolling planters have finally been removed from around Aladar the Iguanodon and the fountains in front of DINOSAUR in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The planters have surrounded the fountains since at least September 2022. The above photo is from October. Now guests get a good view of Aladar when...
Vintage Julie Andrews Photos and Succulents Added to Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Two weeks after the grand opening of the Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, a few more decorations have been added to the otherwise bland shop. Carousel Coffee is located in the lobby, replacing Dundy’s Sundries, which closed permanently in October. A black-and-white photo of Cinderella Castle has...
