NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
Are South Jersey’s Best Subs Found In EHT Or Mays Landing?
If Jersey's known for one thing over everything else, I'd like to think it's the food. You hear jokes made all day along about how the Garden State is the "armpit of America," blah blah blah. Well, if you've never set foot in New Jersey, know that you're missing out...
One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County
We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
Jersey Shore clubs Bruce Springsteen played that no longer exist
If you hung in the clubs at the Jersey Shore in the '70s and '80s, chances are you probably saw Bruce Springsteen or know someone who claims to have seen Bruce. It was always, and still is, an event every time he shows up and plays. New Satelite Lounge (Photo:...
7 Things You Can Still Buy With $10 This Year In Atlantic County, NJ
It's no secret that EVERYTHING comes with a hefty price tag here in the Garden State. While it's expensive almost everywhere you go, for whatever reason, Jersey's always a bit more pricey. Still, there are still some items you can purchase for $10 or less here in the southern parts of the state right outside of Atlantic City.
Do You Know Why Certain People Call South Jersey Beaches “The Shore?”
I'm a South Jersey girl, don't get me wrong. But, I grew up in Gloucester County. Some people from Atlantic and Cape May counties have literally yelled at me and said that Gloucester County's not "South Jersey". I told them to get a map. It is South Jersey, it's just...
10 Shoobie-Like Things to Do in the Atlantic City Area This Weekend
Is this the weekend for you to live like a Shoobie?. Is this the weekend you acted like a vacationer in your own hometown?. In case you didn't know "shoobie" is a term coined long ago to describe people who vacation along the New Jersey Shore - especially the southern part.
New Jersey’s Oldest Hotel Is One Of The Oldest In America
So many people in New Jersey know that the history of our state is a rich one, and there is no place where that is more true than the oldest hotel in a state known worldwide for its resorts. There are a lot of amazing hotels in the Garden State...
Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore
With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season. But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Is Launching An All New Branding
MEET AC had been the name of the sales and marketing force that directly supports the Atlantic City Convention Center. It was confusing and did not transfer into proper brand awareness, etc. Effective today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, that is all set to change. “MEET AC” is no more.
This Flight of Coffee Drinks in Gloucester County, NJ Looks More Like Dessert!
Life is short. Order this coffee flight. I've seen flights of coffee before but none quite like the one being served at Hens & Honey Shoppe in Gloucester County. These caffeinated creations all look like little labors of love!. All I know is I see an Oreo cookie on top...
Jersey Shore Star Spotted At Harrah’s Resort In Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ is always the hotspot for some celebrity sightings and a New Jersey local celeb was just there this weekend!. Harrah’s Pool After Dark is one of the hottest spots in AC and there are plenty of reasons to plan a night or day out there, but even better to go when a Jersey Shore star is hosting an event!
Wanted Man From Mays Landing, NJ, Indicted for Egg Harbor Twp. Murder
Prosecutors say a man from Mays Landing, who continues to be on the run, has been indicted in connection to a homicide in Egg Harbor Township this past summer. 38-year-old Isaiah Toulson is facing murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a. weapon for...
NJ State Police: Can You Identify These Cape May County Repeat Shoplifters?
State troopers are asking for your help identifying three people wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a supermarket in Cape May County last month. Authorities say the thefts happened at the Acme store in Upper Township on December 20th and again on December 31st. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Looking for Man Carrying Big Screen TV
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify a man who appears to me carrying a box with a big screen TV in a local retail store. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the man, only that it's in reference to an ongoing investigation. In addition...
Could Arena Football Be Returning To Atlantic City, NJ?
Could the Arena football League and the Blackjacks be headed back to Atlantic City?. The league scrubbed its social media sites and posted a new profile picture on Monday night. A look at their website, theafl.com, shows the league using the #THEAFLISBACK. The site has a message posted from the...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
Years Later, Shoprite in Somers Point Is Still Doing This To Me
I'm a regular Shoprite customer, but they keep doing this to me over and over again!. I usually shop at their Somers Point store, but I have found similar happenings going on at other Shoprite locations. If I go to the deli and order meats and/or cheeses it happens every...
Prosecutor: 14-year-old Charged With Murdering 14-year-old in Camden County, NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 14-year-old with first-degree murder for allegedly killing another 14-year-old in Camden last month. The unnamed juvenile was arrested and charged with killing Dai’meon Allen from Lindenwold on Saturday night, December 3rd. At approximately 9:32 p.m., the Camden County Police Department received a...
