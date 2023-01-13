ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy