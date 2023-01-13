Paint a Masterpiece by Numbers at Expression Section During the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Maharajah Jungle Trek Undergoes Refurbishment in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Ahead of its 25th anniversary in April, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting some love and care, including pressure washing at Maharajah Jungle Trek. The roof over the entrance sign looks dirty, though that may also just be the worn look of the area. We could see workers actively pressue...
WDW News Today
Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom
To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom
As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
WDW News Today
New ‘Encanto’ & Tiana Topiaries and More Details Announced for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023
Disney has announced details about the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023, which will run from March 1 through July 5. New topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela, and Luisa from “Encanto” will be near the EPCOT main entrance. A new Princess Tiana topiary will be at The American Adventure. Returning topiaries include Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs; Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, and Tick Tock Croc; Figment; Anna and Elsa; and more.
WDW News Today
Full Menus (and New Souvenir Items) Revealed for Disney 100 Years of Wonder at Disneyland Resort
This year marks 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, and to celebrate this momentous occasion, Disneyland Resort is serving up many new dishes, sips, and novelties throughout the year. All across Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park you can take part in the historic milestone by eating your...
WDW News Today
NEW The Haunted Mansion and Mickey Mouse Carousel Horse Pullback Toys Roll into Walt Disney World
Two new pullback toys at Walt Disney World celebrate the grim, grinning ghosts of The Haunted Mansion and the spinning ponies of Prince Charming Regal Carrousel. The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pullback Toy – $9.99. This pullback toys feature the hitchhiking ghosts, Phineas, Ezra, and Gus, taking a ride...
WDW News Today
Lawsuit Alleges Disneyland Cast Members Laughed at Disabled Woman Before Fall That Led to Her Death
A lawsuit alleges that Disneyland Cast Members laughed at a disabled woman struggling to get out of a Jungle Cruise boat, just before she suffered a fall that ultimately led to her death, Orange County Register reports. Joanne Aguilar, a 66-year-old Ventura County woman, fell while getting out of a...
WDW News Today
Food Booths and Tents Go Up for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Food booths and tents have gone up throughout Universal Studios Florida for Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023, which begins in February. This white tent is outside the Animal Actors On Location! theater and the now-closed Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone. There are two tents on the bridge between Springfield...
WDW News Today
Lava Pool Waterslide Refurbishment Underway at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The Lava Pool at Walt Disney World’s Polynesian Village Resort features a towering volcano, a waterfall, and zero-depth entry, but its biggest draw is a 142-foot waterslide. As guests brave the January temperatures poolside, they may have noticed some work underway as the Lava Pool waterslide undergoes routine refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto Character Experiences Returning Soon to Magic Kingdom
Two of the last remaining COVID-shuttered character experiences at the Magic Kingdom will be returning soon. Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom have been closed (at least in their original capacities) since March 2020 when the entire Walt Disney World Resort was shuttered due to the pandemic. Now, nearly 3 years later, both offerings are supposedly close to returning.
WDW News Today
23 Artifacts Revealed for Disney100: The Exhibition in Philadelphia
D23 has revealed 23 artifacts that will be on display at Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia beginning next month. The exhibition opens on February 18, 2023. Here is a description of the exhibit from D23:. Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite Disney...
WDW News Today
Get Your Photo on Custom Prop Bottle For Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Cast Member Preview Dates Starting in February for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens on April 4 at the Magic Kingdom, but Cast Members will be among the first to ride. Dates for the Cast Member previews have been announced. Cast Member previews for TRON Lightcycle / Run will be between February 6 and March 3. Registration information...
WDW News Today
More Celebration Details Released for Disneyland Resort, Including NEW Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit
Disney has released their full guide to the Disney100 celebration beginning January 27, 2023, at the Disneyland Resort, including details about the new Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit. “World of Color – ONE”. This all-new nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure park celebrates the storytelling...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT Gets Back Into Orbit with NEW Peanut Butter Comet, Charcoal Olive Oil Dessert & More
New dinner menu items recently landed at Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT, and we “rode” the Stellervator up above the park to try them out. The last menu update was really disappointing, so we were ready to see if the options have improved. Not only did they improve, but I think we are ready to once again call this the best restaurant in the park.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass Sales Resuming Today, Queue Open Now
Just days after Disneyland Resort confirmed they will reopen sales for Magic Key Passes “from time to time” in 2023, they are selling more of the passes as of January 17. The virtual queue to buy Magic Key passes is now active at this link. The website indicates...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland to Use Virtual Queue
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland will use a virtual queue when it finally opens on January 27, 2023. The attraction is opening as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It will be part of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which is fully reopening on March 8.
WDW News Today
Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy
Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Tower Walls Fully Demolished for Construction of Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk
The walls of the tower atop the future Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk have been fully demolished to be rebuilt. Most of the walls were removed earlier this month. The support structure for the tower remains. The new tower walls will have large windows. The walls of the...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Banana Shake & Watermelon Lemonade Arrive at Schmoozies in Disney California Adventure
Feel like a sweet treat as you stroll through Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure? Well there’s no better place along the way than Schmoozies! As the seasons turn, they have two intriguing new offerings we just had to try — the Banana Shake and the Watermelon Lemonade — so join us as we give these a sip and see how they fare.
Comments / 0