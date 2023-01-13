ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paint a Masterpiece by Numbers at Expression Section During the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WDW News Today

Maharajah Jungle Trek Undergoes Refurbishment in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Ahead of its 25th anniversary in April, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting some love and care, including pressure washing at Maharajah Jungle Trek. The roof over the entrance sign looks dirty, though that may also just be the worn look of the area. We could see workers actively pressue...
WDW News Today

Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom

To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom

As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
WDW News Today

New ‘Encanto’ & Tiana Topiaries and More Details Announced for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023

Disney has announced details about the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023, which will run from March 1 through July 5. New topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela, and Luisa from “Encanto” will be near the EPCOT main entrance. A new Princess Tiana topiary will be at The American Adventure. Returning topiaries include Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs; Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, and Tick Tock Croc; Figment; Anna and Elsa; and more.
WDW News Today

Food Booths and Tents Go Up for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Studios Florida

Food booths and tents have gone up throughout Universal Studios Florida for Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023, which begins in February. This white tent is outside the Animal Actors On Location! theater and the now-closed Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone. There are two tents on the bridge between Springfield...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Lava Pool Waterslide Refurbishment Underway at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The Lava Pool at Walt Disney World’s Polynesian Village Resort features a towering volcano, a waterfall, and zero-depth entry, but its biggest draw is a 142-foot waterslide. As guests brave the January temperatures poolside, they may have noticed some work underway as the Lava Pool waterslide undergoes routine refurbishment.
WDW News Today

Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto Character Experiences Returning Soon to Magic Kingdom

Two of the last remaining COVID-shuttered character experiences at the Magic Kingdom will be returning soon. Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom have been closed (at least in their original capacities) since March 2020 when the entire Walt Disney World Resort was shuttered due to the pandemic. Now, nearly 3 years later, both offerings are supposedly close to returning.
WDW News Today

23 Artifacts Revealed for Disney100: The Exhibition in Philadelphia

D23 has revealed 23 artifacts that will be on display at Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia beginning next month. The exhibition opens on February 18, 2023. Here is a description of the exhibit from D23:. Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite Disney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDW News Today

Get Your Photo on Custom Prop Bottle For Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 at Universal Studios Florida

Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

More Celebration Details Released for Disneyland Resort, Including NEW Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit

Disney has released their full guide to the Disney100 celebration beginning January 27, 2023, at the Disneyland Resort, including details about the new Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit. “World of Color – ONE”. This all-new nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure park celebrates the storytelling...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT Gets Back Into Orbit with NEW Peanut Butter Comet, Charcoal Olive Oil Dessert & More

New dinner menu items recently landed at Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT, and we “rode” the Stellervator up above the park to try them out. The last menu update was really disappointing, so we were ready to see if the options have improved. Not only did they improve, but I think we are ready to once again call this the best restaurant in the park.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland to Use Virtual Queue

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland will use a virtual queue when it finally opens on January 27, 2023. The attraction is opening as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It will be part of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which is fully reopening on March 8.
WDW News Today

Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy

Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...

