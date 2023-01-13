CBS News Boss Who Feuded With Norah O'Donnell Facing Internal Review, Subject Of Months-Long HR Probe After 'Micromanaging' Complaints

CBS

CBS News boss Neeraj Khemlani is the subject of a months-long HR probe after complaints about his iron fist management style, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reports emerged in January of last year about his behavior on the job as it was revealed that Khemlani was slashing costs to revitalize the struggling network.

It's claimed that staffers have not been pleased with his leadership, with some alleging that he was "rude" and "micromanaging."

In addition to the accusations against him, Khemlani made headlines for allegedly being at odds with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell , whose pockets felt the cutting of costs.

She was re-signed last April with a yearly salary of $3.8 million after raking in $8 million.

Khemlani's code of conduct is now being looked into amid an internal review headed by CBS corporate HR exec Whitney Delich . The review centers on how Khemlani speaks to women and employees of color, according to the New York Post 's January 13 report.

"We are not commenting on rumors or speculation," a rep for CBS said. Sources added that the report of the VP of HR making a complaint is inaccurate.

It was noted that execs previously subjected Khemlani to a 360 performance review, which determined he had to attend counseling sessions to learn how to speak to employees "without sarcasm" while using "friendly body language," multiple sources said.

Staffers claimed Khemlani was told to ensure that he is " communicating " clearly and that everyone on his team "understand their roles."

Complaints were sent to CBS CEO George Cheeks , who hired Khemlani after taking the helm in January 2021. Cheeks also brought former ABC executive Wendy McMahon on board to reorganize the company, noting he trusted them both.

"Neeraj and Wendy are in the process of leading CBS News and Stations into a dual broadcast and streaming future," Cheeks told The Post in a statement. "At every turn, their moves have been thoughtful, strategic and forward-thinking. Change is hard. Evolution is necessary. I support their vision for a next-generation news operation."

A rep from CBS News also shared, "You'll be seeing several new hire announcements in the coming weeks that will build on this momentum. Part of any successful transformation is change, and that involves deploying resources in different ways. Make no mistake, this is not about cutting; it's about building and positioning CBS News and its prestigious brand to compete and succeed in a broadcast and streaming world."