WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Pensacola residents are being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark, 56, and Aubrey Jones, 25, are charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.
Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Man in body armor arrested after allegedly trying to point gun at Alabama sheriff’s deputy
A man clad in body armor was reportedly arrested on gun and other charges after authorities said he attempted to point a firearm at a Mobile County sheriff’s deputy. Following the incident, the sheriff’s office reportedly found nine guns, more than 1,400 rounds of ammunition, several magazines and two Glock switches in Nathan Trehern’s vehicle and home, WKRG reported Wednesday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man gets 5-year prison sentence for illegally possessing stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer also ordered Tyrek Keyon Riley, 22, to...
mageenews.com
Mobile, Alabama Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Animal Crushing, and Escape
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Gulfport, Miss. – A Mobile, AL man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Biloxi man sentenced for 2021 killing in Jackson County Jail
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi, Miss. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a fellow inmate in a county jail. Christopher Gholar, 29, was sentenced by Judge Calvin Taylor in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Jan. 12. He assaulted 47-year-old Donald Ratcliff on April 26, 2021 while both were incarcerated […]
Jarrod Taylor: Man kills 3 people while attempting to rob Mobile car dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the day of the annual Christmas party for the employees at Steve Dyas Motors. Workers stayed at the office a few minutes late waiting on a man who was supposed to come to pay for a car. Those workers never made it to the Christmas party that night. This […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
WALA-TV FOX10
New murder charge likely to bolster Mobile prosecutors’ Aniah’s Law argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday postponed a court hearing for a man accused in a string of violent offenses, as his legal problems continue to mount. Prosecutors had planned to present evidence against Darrius Dewayne Rowser, 19, in an attempt to keep him locked up without bail under the state’s Aniah’s Law. But following a discussion with lawyers a day after authorities in D’Iberville, Mississippi, charged Rowser with committing a murder outside of a casino, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby agreed to reset the hearing to Thursday.
WDAM-TV
Man sentenced to over 11 years on multiple charges, including ‘animal crushing’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Mobile, Ala., man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Gulfport. U.S. Attorney Darren...
WDAM-TV
Bond set for Hattiesburg tax preparers accused of multiple counts of fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers who were arrested on Tuesday on multiple counts of fraud are reportedly out on bond, according to the Forrest County Jail Docket website. According to a waiver of arraignment documents retrieved from the Forrest County Circuit Court, Stephanie, 25, and Sharccara McNair,...
NOLA.com
Record crystal meth bust - 52¼ pounds - made in Slidell; one arrested
Slidell police said Saturday they made the biggest crystal methamphetamine bust in their history, a 52¼-pound seizure after serving a search warrant at a residence. Police put the drug's street value at more than $500,000, and said they also confiscated three guns, fentanyl, the party drug MDMA, marijuana and crack cocaine. They arrested one person and are seeking another but did not identify either suspect.
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
2 arrested in April 2022 Center St. shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made two arrests in connection to a April 2022 homicide, according to a release from the MPD. Mobile Police allege that Jermi Adams, 28, and Miranda Gamble, 21, were involved in the murder of 34-year-old Dejean Washington. Adams is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO arrests suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Patrick Black, who they say is armed and dangerous. Black was last seen heading east on Carr Lane. All schools in the area were placed in “safe perimeter.”. School officials say Mary G. Montgomery High School,...
Sea Coast Echo
Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies
The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
Mississippi Press
Woman in custody, wanted for questioning in ‘suspicious’ drug-related death of Vancleave man
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 39-year-old woman was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday, charged with the theft of a pickup truck belonging to a Vancleave man whose body was found in St. Martin motel room Monday. According to Jackson County interim sheriff John Ledbetter, Hattiesburg resident Mary Ann Slaughter, who also...
WALA-TV FOX10
Capital murder conviction caps busy week of homicide trials in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found Antonio Maurice Collier guilty of capital murder, capping a busy week of homicide trials. Mobile County prosecutors took the death penalty off the table in Collier’s trial, meaning his conviction will result in an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom formally will sentence Collier, 41, next month.
WLOX
Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Alabama men are now charged with a September murder in D’Iberville. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36. Around 1 a.m....
