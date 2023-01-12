Read full article on original website
John Lysaker is the Next Speaker in the Mudd Lecture Series
John Lysaker, the William R. Kenan Professor of Philosophy at Emory University, will present a lecture on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Stackhouse Theater as part of Washington and Lee University’s Mudd Center for Ethics’ series on “Beneficence: Practicing and Ethics of Care.”. Lysaker’s lecture,...
Students Encouraged to Apply for a Johnson Opportunity Grant in 2023
The Johnson Opportunity Grant program at Washington and Lee University provides funds to support W&L student projects all around the world. The grants, which are awarded on a competitive basis, are open to any W&L student that will be a sophomore, junior or senior during the 2022-23 academic year. The...
W&L Hosts “Dangers of Fentanyl” Event, Presented by BirdieLight
Washington and Lee University will host “Dangers of Fentanyl,” presented by BirdieLight, on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in Stackhouse Theater. BirdieLight’s mission is to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl in drugs and distribute life-saving tools to prevent overdose. The event is free...
W&L After Class Podcast Begins Its Fourth Season
“W&L After Class,” a podcast series managed by Lifelong Learning, Alumni Engagement, and the Office of Communications and Public Affairs, enters its fourth season on Feb. 14. The first episode of the season features James Dick, director of outdoor education and recreation at Washington and Lee. In this conversation,...
