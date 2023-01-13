Read full article on original website
Related
KTNV
XFL's Vegas Vipers begins training camp
"They [the players] have a great opportunity to play pro ball. They have a great opportunity to show their wares. They have a great opportunity to put a tape together where 32 other teams in the NFL could see them." Woodson on being head coach of the Vegas Vipers:. "It's...
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
Comments / 0