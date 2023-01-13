Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Watch: US veteran takes down knife-wielding man in South Carolina Walmart
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Walmart shoppers, including a military veteran, were captured on video helping to subdue a man waving around a knife and threatening people at a store in South Carolina. The incident was reported on Jan. 4 at a Walmart store in the city of Columbia, according to local...
wach.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
abccolumbia.com
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome
COLUMBIA ( SC)– The annual King Day at the Dome is set for Monday January 16, 2023. King Day at the Dome will begin with an 8am Prayer Service at Zion Baptist Church. At 9:30am there will be a march to the State House. The MLK rally at the...
abccolumbia.com
‘King Day at the Dome’ event marches through downtown Columbia to the statehouse
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — While today is just a day off work for many… for others… it’s a time of remembrance and celebration. Here in the Midlands, several events took place to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day including the city’s 35th MLK Day event and the return of an in-person ‘King Day at the Dome’.
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
WRDW-TV
1 person killed in Orangeburg County single-car crash
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-car crash on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County on Sunday. At 11:42 a.m., a person driving a 2015 Infinity Q50 was going northbound on I-95 when they veered off the road and crashed into a tree, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
live5news.com
SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is warning consumers about a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages for vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state, the commission’s director, Emily Farr, said. With this scam, South Carolina real estate...
Friday morning fire causes significant damage to home off Hard Scrabble Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A home in northeastern Richland County has suffered significant damage following a fire that happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the fire happened in the area of Deer Pass Way in the Winchester subdivision near Hard Scrabble Road.
This South Carolina city named 2nd best for job opportunities by WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Searching for jobs can be a tough process even in the best of times. But South Carolina's capital city apparently has quite a few opportunities available - enough to receive a national ranking. According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Columbia, South Carolina ranks second for...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Saturday Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police are sharing additional information about a shooting that happened on Saturday and left a 35-year-old woman wounded as they continue to look for the suspect in the case. Police said 19-year-old Jeffrey Leverne Green Jr. of Wedgefield is wanted for a charge of attempted murder...
Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
wach.com
Newberry County warns residents of fake church directory scam
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — A new message from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be aware of any potential church directory scams. Officials say scammers are obtaining church directories and sending out e-mails, texts and calls asking for gift cards to go towards the church. Some are doing so under the names and identities of church Pastors.
abccolumbia.com
Teen gang member arrested after crash in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A teenage gang member is behind bars after a crash, according to Lexington Police Department. On Saturday, January 14th, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Roberts Street for a headlight being out and expired license plate when the driver failed to stop and continued driving at a high rate of speed.
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
