Columbia, SC

wach.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome

COLUMBIA ( SC)– The annual King Day at the Dome is set for Monday January 16, 2023. King Day at the Dome will begin with an 8am Prayer Service at Zion Baptist Church. At 9:30am there will be a march to the State House. The MLK rally at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

1 person killed in Orangeburg County single-car crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-car crash on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County on Sunday. At 11:42 a.m., a person driving a 2015 Infinity Q50 was going northbound on I-95 when they veered off the road and crashed into a tree, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is warning consumers about a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages for vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state, the commission’s director, Emily Farr, said. With this scam, South Carolina real estate...
COLUMBIA, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Newberry County warns residents of fake church directory scam

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — A new message from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be aware of any potential church directory scams. Officials say scammers are obtaining church directories and sending out e-mails, texts and calls asking for gift cards to go towards the church. Some are doing so under the names and identities of church Pastors.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Teen gang member arrested after crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A teenage gang member is behind bars after a crash, according to Lexington Police Department. On Saturday, January 14th, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Roberts Street for a headlight being out and expired license plate when the driver failed to stop and continued driving at a high rate of speed.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

