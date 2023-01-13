With a national television audience watching Monday, Ja Morant made sure he put on a show with the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Phoenix Suns. Morant went off for a scoring binge in the third quarter then added some style points. After a pull-up jumper over Suns' guard Saben Lee, Morant fell to the floor then sat up and pointed with his right arm. He then pumped his arms back and forth while telling the camera "He can't guard me."

