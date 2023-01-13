ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
SAFC 2023: USL Champs announce upcoming schedule

SAN ANTONIO – It’s good to be the champs!. After a historical season and a memorable celebration on the San Antonio Riverwalk, the defending USL Champs announced their full 2023 schedule last week. The 2023 season, which kicks off at Toyota Field on March 11 against the Oakland...
Ja Morant tells Suns 'He can't guard me' during Memphis Grizzlies' third quarter scoring binge

With a national television audience watching Monday, Ja Morant made sure he put on a show with the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Phoenix Suns. Morant went off for a scoring binge in the third quarter then added some style points. After a pull-up jumper over Suns' guard Saben Lee, Morant fell to the floor then sat up and pointed with his right arm. He then pumped his arms back and forth while telling the camera "He can't guard me."
Missions: New group to lead 2023 Double-A squad

SAN ANTONIO – In one month’s time, MLB pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training in the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues. Before you know it, players will be making their way down for the start of the Minor League Baseball season. The Missions, who made headlines over the...
