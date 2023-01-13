ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes NOT OUT From 'GMA' After Secret Affair Scandal... Yet: Sources

By Whitney Vasquez
 3 days ago
Despite rumors, ABC hasn't said goodbye to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ... yet. The Good Morning America costars-turned-lovers have not been ousted from their positions as co-anchors on the third hour of the show and the internal investigation into their months-long secret affair is ongoing. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that no decision has been made.

Hours after it was reported Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, had lawyered up , rumors swirled the couple was working on their exit deals with the network. RadarOnline.com is told that's not true.

“Amy and T.J. are out, a decision has been made,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

The duo's hush-hush romance was exposed in November. Weeks later, both Robach and Holmes got pulled off of the air as the network launched an internal investigation to see whether the pair violated any company policies, specifically the company's morality clause.

If Robach and Holmes are fired the potential for a lawsuit would be high with race being a factor. Each hired their own high-powered lawyers who were allegedly prepared to raise questions about why ABC invoked the morals clause for the first time with a Black and a white anchor, noting they are "two consenting adults."

If it gets to that point, the damages "could be enormous" for their reputations and careers.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that they were "in denial of the damage they've caused," with insiders claiming Holmes was "confident he’s done nothing wrong that would merit him to lose his job."

The co-anchors began their secret relationship earlier this year — while still married to their significant others; however, pals insisted things didn't turn romantic until they quietly split from their spouses.

Up until the PDA photos were published, Robach and Holmes appeared to be happily married to other people.

Since their affair went public, Holmes has filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig . Robach is allegedly in the process of ending her 12-year marriage to actor Andrew Shue , too.

RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Robach and Shue quietly sold off their $5 million New York home weeks before her romance with Holmes was exposed.

Comments / 12

Laraine Speller
3d ago

We need to mind our business. These are 2 grown people well aware of themselves. l am sure there are other secrets about and sketchy situations that are questionable in the ABC studios. TJ and Amy have not scandalized a thing. You all have! Put them back or not, and let's just move on, PLEASE! Being a news station, what's new that effects our lives?

Reply(5)
4
ron croteau
3d ago

let's just stop- the timing is squishy but they left their spouses before being "exposed", so yes consenting adults. and "morals clause"?? PLEASE, their industry is full of immoral canoodling...nothing to see here, let's just move on

Reply
3
