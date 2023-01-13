ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LC State announces fall honor roll

LEWISTON – A total of 887 students made Lewis-Clark State College’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester, college officials have announced. To qualify for the President’s List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The Dean’s List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749. Pass/fail classes do not count as graded credits.
Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill

COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
Big Country’s Pets of the Week

Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Ladybird and Grizzly. Ladybird. She is waiting to meet her new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Ladybird is a brown tabby DSH (Domestic Short Hair) cat, fully grown at only 8 lbs , approximately 7 years old, and already spayed. Described by shelter staff as affectionate but independent, gentle, observant, calm, and reserved. She would love a quiet home with a couch to curl up on and sweet human friends to snuggle with. Ladybird cannot be safely put under anesthesia due to heart murmur and arrhythmia, and this is important for potential adopters to keep in mind.
6,000 Gallon Fuel Spill Closes Highway 195

COLFAX - At 8:40 p.m. on Saturday January 15th, a vehicle and semi collided on SR 195 three miles south of Colfax. The semi overturned during the incident and fuel started to spill onto the roadway. Highway 195 is currently closed in both direction as the Haz-Mat team works to...
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck

SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Accused Of Child Molestation Set To Stand Trial Starting Tuesday

The former downtown Pullman businessman accused of molesting a young girl is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday. 52 year old Victor Hudak faces felony 1st degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested by Pullman Police in July after he allegedly grabbed an 11 year old girl on her buttocks. The alleged victim and her 6 year old step sister told police that Hudak approached them at a park and molested the girl while trying to help her climb a tree. The girls recognized Hudak as “Vic” from the downtown music store and quickly told their parents what happened. Hudak allegedly admitted to Pullman Officers that he is attracted to young girls and that his inappropriate interactions with young females have been “out of control.”
