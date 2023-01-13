Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Ladybird and Grizzly. Ladybird. She is waiting to meet her new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Ladybird is a brown tabby DSH (Domestic Short Hair) cat, fully grown at only 8 lbs , approximately 7 years old, and already spayed. Described by shelter staff as affectionate but independent, gentle, observant, calm, and reserved. She would love a quiet home with a couch to curl up on and sweet human friends to snuggle with. Ladybird cannot be safely put under anesthesia due to heart murmur and arrhythmia, and this is important for potential adopters to keep in mind.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO