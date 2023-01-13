Read full article on original website
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
WSU Schnitzer Museum begins ‘Hostile Terrain 94’ exhibit Jan. 17
PULLMAN – The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University is hosting a new exhibition that seeks to raise awareness about the realities of the U.S.-Mexico border. Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, “Hostile Terrain 94” (HT94) is a participatory exhibition where volunteers can record the names (when known),...
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
Driver Swerving to Miss a Cat Reported Cause of Fuel Spill Near Colfax on Sunday Night
COLFAX - At about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 15th, a trailer containing fuel overturned and fuel spilled onto the roadway, causing officials to close a local highway, about 3 miles south of Colfax. The Washington State Patrol asked people to avoid the area and Highway 195 was closed in...
LC State announces fall honor roll
LEWISTON – A total of 887 students made Lewis-Clark State College’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester, college officials have announced. To qualify for the President’s List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The Dean’s List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749. Pass/fail classes do not count as graded credits.
Orofino High School Senior Using Senior Project to Raise Money for Emergency Call Box to be Installed at Dworshak Reservoir
OROFINO - Racie Price, a senior at Orofino High School, is currently raising money as part of her senior project to have a 911 emergency call box installed at the Swamp Creek floating toilet at Dworshak Reservoir in Clearwater County. The emergency phone would be located about ten miles up...
koze.com
Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill
COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
Big Country’s Pets of the Week
Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Ladybird and Grizzly. Ladybird. She is waiting to meet her new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Ladybird is a brown tabby DSH (Domestic Short Hair) cat, fully grown at only 8 lbs , approximately 7 years old, and already spayed. Described by shelter staff as affectionate but independent, gentle, observant, calm, and reserved. She would love a quiet home with a couch to curl up on and sweet human friends to snuggle with. Ladybird cannot be safely put under anesthesia due to heart murmur and arrhythmia, and this is important for potential adopters to keep in mind.
KREM
Mother of Ethan Chapin shares update on family two months after losing son
MOSCOW, Idaho — Ethan Chapin's mom says the family is still trying to process their new normal. In a Facebook post, Stacy Chapin says they spend no time being angry, adding it's energy not well spent and it still wouldn't change the outcome. During the vigil on campus, Ethan's...
6,000 Gallon Fuel Spill Closes Highway 195
COLFAX - At 8:40 p.m. on Saturday January 15th, a vehicle and semi collided on SR 195 three miles south of Colfax. The semi overturned during the incident and fuel started to spill onto the roadway. Highway 195 is currently closed in both direction as the Haz-Mat team works to...
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's 'sick social experiment' examined by experts: 'Mind-blowing'
Dr. Phil and a panel of experts ranging from an attorney to a former FBI special agent theorized about the grim evidence presented against the suspect of the Idaho murders.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney believes evidence could be 'attacked'
Pennsylvania defense attorney Jason LaBar, who represented Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, believes evidence mentioned in an affidavit could be "attacked" in court.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
Moscow man Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash on Highway 8
MOSCOW - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. According to police, a Honda Civic, driven by a 44-year-old man from Moscow, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 8 near...
Chronicle
With a Nation's Eyes on Moscow, Police Chief James Fry Persevered to Help Deliver Justice for Slain Students
Moscow police Chief James Fry is considered a quiet, modest man. Typically, he only has a microphone in his face at City Council meetings. But the slaying of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13 thrust the 53-year-old face of the Moscow Police Department into the national spotlight. "He...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011
Bryan Kohberger, charged with the Idaho murders, apparently posted a rap to Soundcloud that addresses remaining pacifist to avoid a "bloody fist."
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
pullmanradio.com
Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Accused Of Child Molestation Set To Stand Trial Starting Tuesday
The former downtown Pullman businessman accused of molesting a young girl is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday. 52 year old Victor Hudak faces felony 1st degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested by Pullman Police in July after he allegedly grabbed an 11 year old girl on her buttocks. The alleged victim and her 6 year old step sister told police that Hudak approached them at a park and molested the girl while trying to help her climb a tree. The girls recognized Hudak as “Vic” from the downtown music store and quickly told their parents what happened. Hudak allegedly admitted to Pullman Officers that he is attracted to young girls and that his inappropriate interactions with young females have been “out of control.”
Comments / 0