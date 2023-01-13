Read full article on original website
One killed in early morning crash in Lafayette Parish
One person is dead following an early morning crash in Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
theadvocate.com
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
New Iberia man dies in crash
The man's pick-up hit a utility pole then overturned in a drainage ditch. He couldn't get out of the truck, troopers say.
Jennings Police searching for missing teen
The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
18-year-old accused of using AR-style weapon in Abbeville armed robbery
One person has been arrested following an armed robbery early Saturday morning, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO).
UPDATE: Opelousas Police locate missing 14-year-old
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the 'Wrong Way Cemetery'—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind.
vermiliontoday.com
Bessard is new Abbeville Boys & Girls Club director
There is a is a new face overseeing the Boys & Girls Club in Abbeville, albeit a familiar one. Kimberly Bessard is the new director of the local club, which is located at A.A. Comeaux Park. She has been with the club for several years. Bessard recently attended an Abbeville...
vermiliontoday.com
Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm.
Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm., a Sister of Mount Carmel, died January 12, 2023 at Eastridge Nursing Home, Abbeville, LA. She was 91 years old and in the 72nd year of her religious profession. Sister Odile, born Mildred Marie, on September 23, 1931 in New Orleans, LA, was the first...
Three people found selling alcohol to underage buyers in Lafayette Police sting
Three people have been cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
vermiliontoday.com
Christmas freeze puts damper on record sugarcane season
NEW IBERIA — In his 33 years of farming sugarcane, Ricky Gonsoulin had never had as good of a crop as the one he saw growing in his fields in 2022. And in 33 years, he had never lost so much as a stalk of sugarcane to a freeze.
Parks man arrested after driver damages graves in Franklin cemetery
A man who police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash, and then damaged several graves driving through a cemetery, has been arrested.
Evangeline man arrested in connection with series of drive-by shootings
Acadia Parish Sheriffs have arrested a man on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings
Washington Man Dies Following Dump Truck Crash Under Interstate 10 Overpass
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - At the beginning of 2023, an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator caused Interstate 10 at its overpass over Interstate 49 to be shut down as it damaged the overpass. Louisiana DOTD officials have announced a repair plan to fix it. Fortunately, the driver wasn't killed or...
Family of Lafayette murder victim speaks on suspect’s long criminal history
Michelle Breaux, Meagan Goins' mother-in-law, who is not related to the suspect, said Goins was a giving person who didn't deserve what happened to her.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
kadn.com
Crash on E. Pinhook Leaves One Man Dead
The driver struck a cement curb and went off the roadway before striking a tree and succumbing to is injuries. Driver in deadly crash had a history of reckless driving which ended with a crash on East Pinhook Road.
UPDATE: New information released on the man charged in Lafayette homicide on Stagecoach Rd.
Update, Jan. 15: News 10 recently learned that Etienne, the man charged with second-degree murder on Stagecoach Rd., has an extensive criminal history. In 2020, Etienne was arrested for three counts of first-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. Etienne was at a motel when a fight broke out, […]
2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson
DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
