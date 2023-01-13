ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

vermiliontoday.com

Bessard is new Abbeville Boys & Girls Club director

There is a is a new face overseeing the Boys & Girls Club in Abbeville, albeit a familiar one. Kimberly Bessard is the new director of the local club, which is located at A.A. Comeaux Park. She has been with the club for several years. Bessard recently attended an Abbeville...
ABBEVILLE, LA
vermiliontoday.com

Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm.

Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm., a Sister of Mount Carmel, died January 12, 2023 at Eastridge Nursing Home, Abbeville, LA. She was 91 years old and in the 72nd year of her religious profession. Sister Odile, born Mildred Marie, on September 23, 1931 in New Orleans, LA, was the first...
ABBEVILLE, LA
vermiliontoday.com

Christmas freeze puts damper on record sugarcane season

NEW IBERIA — In his 33 years of farming sugarcane, Ricky Gonsoulin had never had as good of a crop as the one he saw growing in his fields in 2022. And in 33 years, he had never lost so much as a stalk of sugarcane to a freeze.
NEW IBERIA, LA
kadn.com

Crash on E. Pinhook Leaves One Man Dead

The driver struck a cement curb and went off the roadway before striking a tree and succumbing to is injuries. Driver in deadly crash had a history of reckless driving which ended with a crash on East Pinhook Road.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson

DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
DUSON, LA

