Driver arrested after collision kills bicyclist on Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police. At approximately 4:04 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of the collision at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
'Dropicana' closure to start 2 hours earlier than planned: what to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major traffic project could slow down your commute for the next several days — and the Nevada Department of Transportation just announced it's starting two hours earlier than initially planned. The Tropicana interchange project, what's become known as "Dropicana," gets underway Tuesday night.
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the low 40s this morning with clouds on the way out of Las Vegas and some northwest breezes at 10-20 mph, so you'll want to bundle up! Today will be partly cloudy with highs limted to the low 50s. There's a small chance (about 20%) that Las Vegas sees a few additional showers between late morning and early evening. The chance is a bit better (30%) for areas east and south of the valley. Tonight looks calm and mainly clear and cold, with lows in the mid 30s. Each night the rest of the week and this weekend will be similarly cold. Wednesday looks calm and mostly sunny but remains below-average with wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
