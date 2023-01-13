LAS VEGAS — It's in the low 40s this morning with clouds on the way out of Las Vegas and some northwest breezes at 10-20 mph, so you'll want to bundle up! Today will be partly cloudy with highs limted to the low 50s. There's a small chance (about 20%) that Las Vegas sees a few additional showers between late morning and early evening. The chance is a bit better (30%) for areas east and south of the valley. Tonight looks calm and mainly clear and cold, with lows in the mid 30s. Each night the rest of the week and this weekend will be similarly cold. Wednesday looks calm and mostly sunny but remains below-average with wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s.

