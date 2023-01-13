Judy Croy, 66, of Luxemburg, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, on January 14, 2023. Judy was born on December 20, 1956, to the late William and Wilma (Kronforst) Gillman. Judy was a caring person, always caring for others, being a second mother to her children’s friends, volunteering with Share Food Distribution and Meals on Wheels. Her favorite times were hanging out with her granddaughter, gardening, cutting lawn, and crocheting.

