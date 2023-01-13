ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiel, WI

Door County Pulse

Monfils Records Two Firsts at Redwing Invite

Door County United (DCU) boys swimmer Jack Monfils won two individual events at Saturday’s seven-team Redwing Invitational hosted by Sheboygan South High School. Monfils placed first in the 200-yard individual medley in a season-best time of 2 minutes, 9.33 seconds, and also won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.89). He teamed...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Door County Pulse

ADRC Offers Dementia-Focused Book Club

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of the Lakeshore’s dementia-care specialist and the Algoma Public Library will be hosting a dementia-focused book club to read Still Alice by Lisa Genova. Dementia is currently the sixth leading cause of death in the nation, with Alzheimer’s being the most common...
ALGOMA, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Judy Croy

Judy Croy, 66, of Luxemburg, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, on January 14, 2023. Judy was born on December 20, 1956, to the late William and Wilma (Kronforst) Gillman. Judy was a caring person, always caring for others, being a second mother to her children’s friends, volunteering with Share Food Distribution and Meals on Wheels. Her favorite times were hanging out with her granddaughter, gardening, cutting lawn, and crocheting.
LUXEMBURG, WI

