Jacksonville, NC

North Carolina students become ill after sharing gummies, police say

By Brandon Tester
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release.

The police department and Onslow County Schools are investigating the incident and have “made initial referrals as deemed appropriate,” the press release says.

Because juveniles are involved, information shared between the school system and police department will remain confidential.

