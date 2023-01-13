ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Tory Lanez Dad Says Megan Thee Stallion Has Been “Forgiven” By His Family

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLnTW_0kDto6Ry00

Tory Lanez ’s father shared that he, Tory, and their family have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion for her allegations that his son shot her.

In an Instagram Live on Thursday (Jan. 12), Lanez’s dad, Sonstar Peterson, expressed on camera: “This might come as a shock to many of you, but guess what? Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago.”

More from VIBE.com

The former pastor added, “We know that the principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one’s heart, to cleanse one’s soul, and to not be bound up with hatred. Hatred, resentment, bitterness — those things can actually diseases of the bones. It has been proven, and it can cause sickness in your body because you’re holding onto something that is negative against the real-life force in your life.”

Despite forgiving Megan Thee Stallion for whatever reasons he feels are valid, he shifted his focus to fighting “the machine” for justice in Tory’s case.

“Some will no doubt actually question: ‘Is he actually saying that Tory forgave Megan for all of what’s going on?'” he rhetorically asked. “Yes, we have forgiven her. But what we will not back down from is the machine.”

Sonstar nicknamed the justice system “the machine” after his son was handed his fate at the end of the year. While in court, Mr. Peterson was forcibly removed from the room for blurting out that the court system was “wicked” and that the prosecutors were “evil.”

Cameras caught up with Tory’s father outside the courthouse where he began to name those who he felt were to blame for his son’s demise.

After naming Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney Alex Spiro and Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez, he proclaimed, “The whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you, JAY-Z! You, who say you rose from the gutter, but you have traded and bartered the souls of young men — and you’re still doing it.”

Roc Nation manages Megan.

On Dec. 23, 2022, Lanez was found guilty on all three charges : felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

His sentencing has been delayed from Jan. 27, 2023 to Feb. 28, 2023, and he has changed his legal representation. The 30-year-old has hired attorney David Kenner, who is known for beating Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder case. He’s also represented Suge Knight in another case in the ’90s.

See Sonstar Peterson’s Instagram video above.

Comments / 46

Anointed1
3d ago

let's see, He shot her but they forgive her? for? pressing charges or?. what did she do wrong?I don't know much about these people or the story. I just read the guy shot the girl and his family forgives her. I don't have time, nor being nosey enough to figure out who they are or what's the problem,but I hope it works out for the best and justice be served.

Reply(1)
23
Virgo JVirgo J
2d ago

Mind you, the state filed the case which is why they had Megan come in as a WITNESS...Is it the education systems failing us or is it that people are just ignoring information ?

Reply
15
Lynz Alicea
3d ago

got alotta nerve! I'd say you can keep ur forgiveness n shove it, however you CAN pay my hospital bills , I'll take that...

Reply
31
Related
Vibe

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post

Last year, speculations began to swarm social media that Lori Harvey and Snowfall actor Damson Idris were dating. After being spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood back in December, the pair have confirmed that they are indeed an item with an Instagram post. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Idris posted an IG story showing him and Harvey boo’d up as he kissed her cheek. On the image, he vaguely wrote “Happy Birthday Nunu [heart emoji].”More from VIBE.comKanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: ReportThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For...
Vibe

Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Conviction

Kodak Black is not happy about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all three charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The 25-year-old had some incendiary words for both the Grammy winner and Jay-Z, whom many people have intimated has some involvement in the jury’s decision. “This sh*t ain’t right homie,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper said. “Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bruh. If I had come out and done some sh*t and this sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve, homie, ni**as ain’t finna talk about that, ni**as finna act like this sh*t ain’t even happen.”More from VIBE.comNicci Gilbert Takes Down...
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Popculture

A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
rolling out

Tory Lanez has no hope of being free after this latest attorney hire

Tory Lanez has made a change to his legal team ahead of his court date after being found guilty of three felony assault charges for the 202o shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Jan. 8, legal reporter Meghann Cuniff tweeted about Lanez’s upcoming court date on Jan. 1o, and who will be representing him.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
DETROIT, MI
RadarOnline

REVEALED: 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Died Without Will In Place, 7 Children Likely To Get Fortune

Coolio had no will in place at the time of his death. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper left no official word on how he wanted to divvy up his fortune among his seven children when he suddenly passed away in September, RadarOnline.com has learned.Coolio died intestate, meaning there was no will set up. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised.The Fantastic Voyage rapper's estate is believed to be over $300k, which allegedly includes his “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and...
TEXAS STATE
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Vibe

Tony Yayo Believes Tory Lanez Will Be A Target In Prison

Tony Yayo is not one to bite his tongue, and in this case, opted to share his two cents on Tory Lanez following his recent conviction. The Chixtape rapper was found guilty in December 2022 on three felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The trial stemmed from the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The G-Unit rapper appeared on VladTV and explained how he feels the Canadian artist will be treated in prison, based on personal experience.More from VIBE.comLloyd Banks And Tony Yayo Join...
Vibe

Vibe

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy