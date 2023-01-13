ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

Raskin warns Biden document discovery could become ‘political football’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned against the discovery of two dozen classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence becoming a “political football” between the parties after an FBI search found hundreds of classified documents last year at the Florida home of former President Trump. “We don’t want to turn this into just a political football,” Raskin…
DELAWARE STATE
The Atlantic

Biden’s Classified Documents Should Have No Impact on Trump’s Legal Jeopardy

The recent discovery of a small number of classified documents, left over from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president and found at his private office and home, has injected confusion into the public’s understanding of whether any criminal liability might be appropriate for former President Donald Trump in connection with the huge trove of classified documents found last year at Mar-a-Lago.
CBS News

The latest in the Biden documents probe

The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS News

Analyzing the political fallout from the Biden documents controversy

Former communications director and strategist for the National Republican Congressional Committee Matt Gorman and CBS News contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join CBS News to discuss the potential political consequences of the Biden documents controversy, and whether it could affect the 2024 presidential election.
The Hill

GOP rep: Biden and Trump both wrong for document handling

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Sunday cast both President Biden and former President Trump as wrong in their handling of classified documents after leaving office following news of the discovery of materials belonging to Biden were made public this week. “I think there’s blame to go around to both sides of this,” Bacon said. “And…
The Hill

Biden underscores US at ‘inflection point’ in MLK Jr. tribute

President Biden on Sunday reiterated that the U.S. is at a crucial “inflection point” in the fight for democracy while speaking in the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached to mark what would have been the late civil rights activist’s 94th birthday.   “I stand here at a critical juncture for the United…
ATLANTA, GA
CNBC

White House says no visitors logs for Biden's Delaware home

The White House and U.S. Secret Service said Monday they do not maintain visitor logs for President Joe Biden's personal home in Wilmington, Del., a day after a top House Republican called for their release. "Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal," White House...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS News

Biden giving keynote speech at Al Sharpton MLK Day breakfast: CBS News Flash Jan. 16, 2023

President Biden will mark Martin Luther King Junior Day with a breakfast in Washington. He’ll join the Rev. Al Sharpton and His National Action Network and give the keynote address. University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with murder after a fatal shooting near campus. And, for a 5th straight week, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is tops at the box office.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

The GOP's 2024 freeze

Questions about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' political resilience — and fears of going toe-to-toe with former President Trump — have all but frozen the 2024 Republican field, delaying most of the leading prospects' timelines for entering the race. Why it matters: Despite dominating polling among Republicans looking for...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

