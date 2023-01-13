Read full article on original website
Related
Raskin warns Biden document discovery could become ‘political football’
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned against the discovery of two dozen classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence becoming a “political football” between the parties after an FBI search found hundreds of classified documents last year at the Florida home of former President Trump. “We don’t want to turn this into just a political football,” Raskin…
Kevin McCarthy Says Republicans Will 'Protect' Social Security. What’s That Mean?
For one thing, it suggests party members haven't coalesced around a plan for the popular program they've threatened to reform.
Dem Senator 'Concerned' GOP Will Use Biden Classified Docs To Create Chaos
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said the discovery of classified files is "embarrassing" for the president, but it's not like Donald Trump's hoarding.
Ukraine Testing Weapons With Range Longer Than Biden Willing to Provide
"If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will be crossing a red line," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in September.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Biden’s Classified Documents Should Have No Impact on Trump’s Legal Jeopardy
The recent discovery of a small number of classified documents, left over from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president and found at his private office and home, has injected confusion into the public’s understanding of whether any criminal liability might be appropriate for former President Donald Trump in connection with the huge trove of classified documents found last year at Mar-a-Lago.
How does discovery of Biden documents marked classified affect president's agenda?
Five additional pages marked classified were discovered at President Biden's home in Delaware, the White House said Saturday. The documents were discovered Thursday. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes discussed the fallout from last week's revelations with Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green.
The latest in the Biden documents probe
The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
Analyzing the political fallout from the Biden documents controversy
Former communications director and strategist for the National Republican Congressional Committee Matt Gorman and CBS News contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join CBS News to discuss the potential political consequences of the Biden documents controversy, and whether it could affect the 2024 presidential election.
GOP rep: Biden and Trump both wrong for document handling
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Sunday cast both President Biden and former President Trump as wrong in their handling of classified documents after leaving office following news of the discovery of materials belonging to Biden were made public this week. “I think there’s blame to go around to both sides of this,” Bacon said. “And…
Chuck Schumer Says House GOP Is Delivering 'More Chaos And Ultra MAGA Proposals'
The Senate majority leader said he hopes the House GOP will reject extremists within their ranks.
Biden underscores US at ‘inflection point’ in MLK Jr. tribute
President Biden on Sunday reiterated that the U.S. is at a crucial “inflection point” in the fight for democracy while speaking in the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached to mark what would have been the late civil rights activist’s 94th birthday. “I stand here at a critical juncture for the United…
Schumer Vows To Help Confirm Biden’s Pick For FAA Chief After System Debacle
The FAA was forced to ground thousands of flights last week after a mass outage of a key safety system.
CNBC
White House says no visitors logs for Biden's Delaware home
The White House and U.S. Secret Service said Monday they do not maintain visitor logs for President Joe Biden's personal home in Wilmington, Del., a day after a top House Republican called for their release. "Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal," White House...
CBS News
Outrage after Missouri lawmakers implement a stricter dress code for women in the state House: "Absolutely disgusting"
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday adopted a new dress code for women in the state House, requiring them to cover their shoulders. The stricter dress code was part of a larger new rules package, and passed with a vote of 105-51. The dress code immediately drew criticism from local Missouri politicians,...
Biden giving keynote speech at Al Sharpton MLK Day breakfast: CBS News Flash Jan. 16, 2023
President Biden will mark Martin Luther King Junior Day with a breakfast in Washington. He’ll join the Rev. Al Sharpton and His National Action Network and give the keynote address. University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with murder after a fatal shooting near campus. And, for a 5th straight week, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is tops at the box office.
House Speaker McCarthy renews calls for spending cuts as federal debt limit looms
As the U.S. nears its debt limit, House Republicans are calling for negotiations and federal spending caps. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined "Red and Blue" to discuss lawmakers' economic options, as well as the latest on the investigations into New York Rep. George Santos.
The GOP's 2024 freeze
Questions about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' political resilience — and fears of going toe-to-toe with former President Trump — have all but frozen the 2024 Republican field, delaying most of the leading prospects' timelines for entering the race. Why it matters: Despite dominating polling among Republicans looking for...
Goldman says Biden administration is "doing things by the book" on classified documents
Washington — Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, said Sunday that the Biden administration is doing things "by the book" regarding the discovery of documents with classification markings at President Biden's former office at a Washington, D.C., think tank and in the garage of his house in Wilmington, Delaware.
CBS News
589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3