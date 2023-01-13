ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Meghan Markle’s photographer condemns death of BLM founder’s cousin after being tasered by police

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJSWc_0kDto12L00

Celebrities have condemned the LAPD over the death of a Black high school teacher who suffered a cardiac arrest after being held down and repeatedly tasered by officers.

Keenan Anderson, 31, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died after flagging down officers following a traffic accident in Venice, Los Angeles, on 3 January, family say.

Harrowing police bodycam footage released on Wednesday of the incident prompted a furious reaction on social media.

“This has to stop,” wrote Misan Harriman, a photographer and close friend of Meghan Markle, on Instagram, alongside footage of Anderson being tased.

“My God. â£It’s all just too much.â£ Again. In the heart of Los Angeles. On the pavement, begging for his life, police from the LAPD killed another young brother in broad daylight.”

Actor Seth Green wrote in a Twitter post : “No big deal, just LAPD murdering a man on the street for no reason.”

Comedian and writer Travon Free called for the LAPD to be “held accountable at all costs” in a viral post on Twitter.

“The LAPD murdered Keenan Anderson. A beloved high school English teacher and father who FLAGGED THEM DOWN FOR HELP after a car accident. He was a threat to no one. He needed help and it cost him his life.”

Anderson, a father of one, was the third Black or brown man to die during encounters with LAPD officers in the first few days of 2023.

Ms Cullors said she would “to fight for (Anderson) and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence” in a tribute on Instagram.

Anderson had flagged down police after a traffic accident on the corner of Venice and Lincoln boulevards in Venice, Los Angeles, at about 3.30pm on 3 January.

LAPD body cam footage shows an officer arrive to find Anderson lying in the middle of the road, asking for help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ku7g6_0kDto12L00

Anderson then began acting erratically and ran into the middle of the road, authorities say.

“The officers gave chase and ordered Anderson to stop. Anderson ultimately stopped and was ordered to get on the ground. As the officers attempted to take Anderson into custody, he became increasingly agitated, uncooperative, and resisted the officers,” LAPD spokesperson Kelly Muñiz said in a video statement.

Anderson was pinned to the ground, handcuffed, and tasered for about 30 seconds, and then for a further five seconds, the footage shows.

He was taken to a Santa Monica hospital where he was pronounced dead about four hours later, police said.

LAPD police chief Michel Moore told a press conference on Wednesday that Anderson had committed a felony hit-and-run and was trying to flee the scene by getting into another person’s car.

A preliminary toxicology report showed Anderson had tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, according to the LAPD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfW6K_0kDto12L00

BLM’s Los Angeles branch is planning to hold a vigil at the location where Anderson was tasered on Saturday, 14 January.

“This is a vigil, not a protest (yet). Please wear white, bring candles, flowers, prayers, and love,” the group said in an Instagram post.

The Digital Pioneers Academy in Washington DC where Anderson taught a 10th grade English class is in mourning over the Anderson’s death, founder Mashea Ashton said in a statement posted to their website.

“Our community is grieving. But we’re also angry,” Ms Ashton said. “Angry that, once again, a known, loved, and respected member of our community is no longer with us. Angry that another talented, beautiful Black soul is gone too soon.”

