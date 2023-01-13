Eric Cantona meets a familiar face – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Eric Cantona caught up with his old boss.

Beth Mead shared some heartbreaking news.

Rio Ferdinand put his body on the line.

A blow for Donny van de Beek.

Kai Havertz wanted Chelsea to stick together.

Marcus Rashford won an award.

As did Eddie Nketiah.

Tennis

The countdown continued for the year’s first grand slam.

But Cameron Norrie still had work to do in New Zealand.

Players reacted to a controversial moment on the Challenger Tour.

MMA

Conor McGregor looked strong.