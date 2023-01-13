VT Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gimme 5
08-10-13-20-24
(eight, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four)
Lucky For Life
03-17-21-24-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-5-4
(four, five, four)
Pick 3 Evening
1-9-9
(one, nine, nine)
Pick 4 Day
5-1-7-5
(five, one, seven, five)
Pick 4 Evening
5-6-6-3
(five, six, six, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
