ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK economy unexpectedly grew by 0.1 per cent in November

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oIox_0kDtnwrM00

The UK economy grew in November, reducing the risk of further recession, according to official figures.

While the increase was just 0.1 per cent, it was better than anticipated, with the services sector remaining to grow despite the soaring cost of living .

ONS experts said the slight rise was also supported by the technology sector.

Additionally, the winter World Cup in Qatar saw a strong showing for pubs and bars over November.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly a quarter of UK chief executives admit business models will not be viable in a decade

Nearly one in four chief executives in the UK believe their current business model will no longer be viable within 10 years’ time, according to a vast annual survey published at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Yet the 22 per cent of executives in Britain who foresee being forced to change course as a result is considerably lower than the global figure of 39 per cent who felt that their business models would no longer be viable by 2033, the survey by accounting giant PwC found.Business chiefs in Britain were similarly bullish about their own companies’ prospects for the year...
The Independent

Charities and organisations call for social energy tariff

Almost 100 charities and organisations are collectively calling for a social energy tariff to help low-income and vulnerable older and disabled households heat their homes.In an open letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the group including Age UK, Fair By Design, National Energy Action (NEA) and Scope warn that many older and disabled people, their carers and low-income households, are facing an uncertain future as they grapple with unaffordable energy bills.A survey for Age UK suggests that 24% of over-60s are living in homes which are colder than they would like them to be, rising to 27% for older people with...
The Independent

Government risks ‘jeopardising’ UK’s creative industries with ‘complacency’

The UK is at risk of losing its leading position in the creative industries due to Government complacency as international rivals catch up, a report has warned.The Lords Communications and Digital Committee said the creative industries should sit at the heart of the UK’s economic growth plans, but the Government is failing to “unlock the sector’s full potential” by fixing policies “characterised by incoherence and barriers to success”.In a report on the future of the creative industries, the committee said the sector had previously benefited from government attention, including tax relief, investment programmes, skills initiatives and pandemic recovery funds.However, urgent...
The Independent

People cutting back on seeing friends and hobbies due to money fears – research

People are struggling with sleep, seeing friends less often and cutting back on hobbies due to financial concerns, research suggests.Money worries are stopping people from engaging in some of the activities known to help protect mental health and prevent problems developing, according to a survey for the Mental Health Foundation.Three in 10 UK adults who responded said they have experienced poorer quality sleep, while 23% said they socialised with friends less often over the previous month.One in six respondents (15%) pursued a hobby less often, and 12% exercised less.We need to do more than simply survive to have good mental...
The Independent

More than 100 bids received in latest round of offshore oil and gas licensing

More than 100 applications have been received in the UK’s 33rd round of offshore oil and gas licensing.The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which regulates the sector, said a total of 115 bids have been received from 76 companies, covering 258 “blocks” of the sea.The licensing round for exploration and potential development opened in October.The NSTA says the bids will now be studied and those that go ahead could begin production in as little as 18 months.Several different consents are needed after licences are granted but before production can begin, including ensuring it is in line with climate commitments.While offshore...
The Independent

Mary’s Meals charity faces ‘uncertain’ year as cost of feeding children rises

A Scottish charity has said it faces an “uncertain” year as rising living costs impact on its work feeding children in some of the world’s poorest nations.Mary’s Meals has warned that the cost of feeding children has risen by an unprecedented 20% and it faces significant challenges in delivering its international school feeding programme in 2023.The charity serves school meals in 18 countries, including Yemen and Haiti, where the promise of food helps children to gain a education.But due to price increases for items such as such as grain, fuel and fertiliser, the cost of feeding a child has risen...
The Independent

Anti-strike legislation passes first test but wave of industrial action rolls on

Teachers “mean business” in their fight for better pay, the Government has been warned as controversial anti-strike legislation cleared its first hurdle in Parliament.The Education Secretary is due to meet the National Education Union (NEU) on Wednesday in a bid to avert seven days of walkouts in February and March.Nine out of 10 teacher members of the NEU – the largest education union in the UK – voted for strike action in a result announced on Monday, and the union passed the 50% ballot turnout required by law.The outcome in England was described as “the biggest ballot result of any...
The Independent

Teachers in England and Wales vote for strikes in pay dispute

Teachers in England and Wales have voted in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay.Nine out of 10 teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for strike action and the union passed the 50% ballot turnout required by law.The union has declared seven days of walkouts in February and March, but it has said any individual school will only be affected by four of the days.The NEU’s Kevin Courtney described the outcome in England as “the biggest ballot result of any union in recent times”.We regret having to take strike action, and are willing to enter into...
The Independent

Douglas Ross backs Westminster’s move to halt Holyrood’s Gender Bill

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has thrown his weight behind the UK Government’s move to block Holyrood’s controversial reforms of the gender bill saying the legislation “seriously damages the rights of women”.His comments come after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed he would make an order under Section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998, the first time the UK Government has sought such an order, which will now prevent the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from going forward for royal assent.The MP for Moray said Nicola Sturgeon had “rushed” the Bill through Parliament and that “a majority of voters” are against...
The Independent

UK Government uses ‘nuclear option’ in Gender Bill block – Stonewall

The UK Government has been accused of using the “nuclear option” after Westminster stepped in to block Holyrood legislation aimed at simplifying the gender recognition process in Scotland.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he will make an order under Section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998 to stop the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from going forward for royal assent.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the move is “a full-frontal attack” on the Scottish Parliament and “its ability to make its own decisions on devolved matters”.This is not governing with compassionNancy Kelley, Stonewall CEOAnd Nancy Kelley, chief executive of Stonewall, said prime...
The Independent

Single-use plastic plates and cutlery to be banned from October in England

Single-use plastic plates, cutlery and trays are set to be banned in England from October in a shake-up that will force retailers and takeaway vendors to seek recyclable alternatives.The Department for the Environment (Defra) said the ban will also cover certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers as the government seeks to curb the “devastating” impact of plastic on the environment.England uses around 2.7 billion items of single-use cutlery per year, with only 10 per cent recycled.Under new legislation, it is expected that the ban will be enforced through civil sanctions – but with the possibility of repeated breaches...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy