Read full article on original website
Related
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
Cary Elwes Says Stranger Things Is 'Much More Terrifying' Than His Time Filming Saw
Cary Elwes, the man who played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in "Saw," joined the "Stranger Things" cast in its third season. Enlisted to play Mayor Larry Kline, Elwes portrayed a crooked politician with his own interests at heart over the safety of his community. "Stranger Things 3" was the first time fans really got a look at the larger picture of Hawkins. For the first two seasons, the series focused on Will (Noah Schnapp) going missing, Will's lingering connection to the Mind Flayer and the Upside Down, and the group of friends who battled the horrors flooding into their world.
What The Shoe Represents In Nope, According To Jordan Peele
After back-to-back successes with "Get Out" and "Us," Jordan Peele returned in 2022 with his third feature film, "Nope." The movie proved to be a surprising examination of the filmmaking process itself and of the spectacles audiences indulge in. That theme is communicated in part through the character of Jupe (Steven Yeun), a former child star on a sitcom called "Gordy's Home." He's also one of the survivors of that show's cast, who were attacked by the chimpanzee Gordy during a taping.
John Williams's 50-Year Collaboration With Steven Spielberg Stems From Spielberg's Love Of Hollywood's Past
With 70 years in the film industry, over 150 film credits, and more than 200 awards to his name (via IMDb), John Williams is easily one of the most celebrated film composers in movie history. He's even been named as one of the greatest modern classical music composers, comparable to the likes of Beethoven and Strauss (via Playbill). From the "Harry Potter" franchise's magical "Hedwig's Theme" to the ominous "Imperial March" from "Star Wars," Williams is one of the most prolific composers in cinema, having scored some of the most famous film franchises of the last seven decades. You'd be hard-pressed to find a single movie fan on the planet who can't at least hum one tune from his illustrious career.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Yellowstone's Piper Perabo Doesn't Think Her Character Is Any Match For Beth
Since it hit the airwaves in 2018, Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama "Yellowstone" has pulled exactly zero punches in honoring the storied genre that birthed it. That includes a near-endless parade of tough guys and gals doing the sorts of things tough guys and gals tend to do. Indulging in high-minded machismo has, of course, become Sheridan's calling card of late. And "Yellowstone" remains ground zero for such characterizations, particularly those of the female persuasion. In fact, midway through its fifth season on the air, "Yellowstone" introduced more cunning, tough-willed women than pretty much any show on television, with Sheridan reveling often in taking their toughness into the bare-knuckle realm.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Patrick Swayze Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Patrick Swayze literally rolled his way onto the Hollywood scene in the much-maligned "Skatetown U.S.A." in 1979. However, the actor's appearance in 1983's "The Outsiders" solidified his membership as the eldest constituent of The Brat Pack, which featured up-and-coming actors like Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Tom Cruise, and Robert Downey Jr. (per IMDb). Swayze and the group's popularity soared in the '80s. In addition to being part of a pack of performers who arguably brought about a cinema renaissance for teenage angst and coming-of-age movies, Swayze soon blazed his own trail thanks to the role of Johnny in "Dirty Dancing."
Helen Mirren Recalls The Fascinating Train Ride That Swayed Her Decision To Join 1923
There isn't much denying that the "Yellowstone" franchise has given us many strong female characters. These stories take place in the American West, after all, and as Elsa (Isabel May) reminds us several times throughout "1883," nobody of any gender is going to survive if they aren't a certain amount of tough. And as we've all learned by now, Dutton women continue to be tough well into the 21st century.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
What Has Christina Moore Been Up To Since That '70s Show?
Like any good sitcom from (or that takes place in) the '70s, family antics are a must. "That '70s Show" may have premiered in 1998, but it got many things about the era correctly. Instead of a glossed-over comedy about family dynamics, the series showed a more realistic version. Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) isn't a homemaker whose husband Red (Kurtwood Smith) forbids her from having a career. Instead, she shares the financial woes of the era with her husband. Red and Kitty's relationship is, at its core, a partnership, and they support the family in different ways. While Kitty offers emotional nourishment and encouragement, Red makes sure to prepare Eric (Topher Grace) for the world by implementing strict rules.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Skinamarink Director Shot The Viral Horror Film In The Halls Of His Own Childhood Home
Not since the first "Paranormal Activity" has a horror film captivated the attention of the internet like "Skinamarink." Directed by Canadian filmmaker Kyle Edward Ball, "Skinamarink" follows two siblings who wake up to find out that their home has no doors or windows. With their parents also missing, the two children navigate their maze-like home in a bid to survive. Shot on a budget of $15,000 (via Edmonton Journal), the film debuted at the Fantasia International Film Festival where it was lauded for its inventive narrative and creepy visuals. In a positive review from /Film, critic Matt Donato praised Ball for "channeling childhood fears with marvelous rawness."
Miiko Taka, Sayonara And Shogun Actress, Dies At 97
Miiko Taka, who made her film debut in the 1957 film "Sayonara," has died at the age of 97 (via The Hollywood Reporter). On January 4, the actress' grandson posted on social media the news that his grandmother had died. Information surrounding her death is not known, with her son telling The Hollywood Reporter through a representative that the family didn't wish to participate in an obituary for Taka.
Mary Tyler Moore Left Her Mark On That '70s Show During Her Brief Run In The Final Season
When one thinks of Mary Tyler Moore, one most likely remembers the woman who changed television and "helped define a new vision of American womanhood" (via The New York Times). Though she enjoyed success in the early '50s, Moore became internationally known when she was cast as Laura Petrie in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," which ran from 1961 to 1966. She received her first Emmy in 1964 — saying upon winning (according to the LA Times), "I know this will never happen again" — and continued to see success as her career went on. Her eponymous series — considered one of the most rewatchable sitcoms of all time – premiered in 1970 and introduced America to a working woman who was single, accomplished, and relatable.
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Steven Spielberg Says John Williams Is The Greatest Collaborator Of His Career
Steven Spielberg is one of the most well-known and beloved directors to ever sit behind a camera, and it's not hard to figure out why. For decades upon decades, he's produced some of the greatest features ever to grace the silver screen, from "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" to "Saving Private Ryan," entertaining audiences the world over. Not to mention, he's done it all with a genuine love for cinema and storytelling that permeates throughout his filmography. To put it simply, he's a master of his craft, but he's far from a one-man show.
Hollywood Is Still Sleeping On Joe Abercrombie's First Law Series (& Why That's An Epic Mistake)
In recent years — well, decades at this point — fantasy fans have been enjoying a continuous stream of live-action adaptations of their favorite works. From "Harry Potter" to "The Wheel of Time," book series after book series have made their way to screens big and small. Fantasy-friendly shows like "Stranger Things" have sung the praises of formerly nerdy activities like role-playing games. Paramount+ is betting big on "Dungeons & Dragons" despite the fact that "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" isn't even out yet. All in all, it's pretty clear that Hollywood is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to adapting cool (and potentially lucrative) fantasy series.
The Banshees Of Inisherin: BTS Facts Only Huge Fans Know About The Film's History
One of the most talked-about films of 2022 is Martin McDonagh's latest dark comedy, "The Banshees of Inisherin." This film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who play two friends on a remote Irish island who go through a crisis when one wants to initiate a friendship breakup with the other.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0