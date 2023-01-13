ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

NH Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gimme 5

08-10-13-20-24

(eight, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Lucky For Life

03-17-21-24-44, Lucky Ball: 10

(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Pick 3 Day

4-5-4

(four, five, four)

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-9

(one, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Day

5-1-7-5

(five, one, seven, five)

Pick 4 Evening

5-6-6-3

(five, six, six, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

