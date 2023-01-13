NH Lottery

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Brendan Adams scored 22 points to help George Washington defeat George Mason 78-75 on Monday night. Adams also had eight rebounds for the Colonials (9-9, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). James Bishop added 19 points while going 7 of 19 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Maximus Edwards was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO