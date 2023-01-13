NFL releases its 10 highest selling player jerseys of 2022 season

Ahead of the playoffs kicking off this weekend, NFLshop.com released the list of highest selling jerseys of during 2022.

While the perceived top trio of quarterbacks in the league made up three of the top four spots on the list , arguably the top defensive weapon in the NFL crashed the party and came in at No. 2:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

9. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Parsons is a candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, after recording 13 1/2 sacks and forcing three fumbles for the Cowboys. Friday, he was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time in as many seasons.

It is interesting to see Hurts and Fields make this list after breakout seasons in 2022. Hurts is likely to finish top five in NFL MVP voting after tossing 22 touchdowns and rushing for another 13 scores. Meanwhile, Fields doesn't have a Super Bowl-caliber team around him like Hurts does -- that's not a dis at Hurts, more a reflection of what's in Chicago -- but flashed superstar potential by rushing for 1,143 yards in 15 games.

And yet, the best investment on this list may be at No. 10. Sure, Brady may be on another team or in a broadcast booth for the 2023 regular season, but his jersey isn't ever going to go out of style.

